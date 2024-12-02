// Pinned Despite the Commanders blowing out the Tennessee Titans (3-9) on Sunday, the Eagles remain 2.5 games ahead of Washington in the NFC East with just five weeks to go this season. If the Eagles win their next two games against the Carolina Panthers (3-9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3), they’ll clinch the NFC East and a spot in the playoffs, regardless of the outcome of their Dec. 22 game against the Commanders in Week 16. NFC East standings The Commanders have the bye in Week 14, and travel to New Orleans to face the Saints (4-8) in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys (5-7) remain alive in the playoff hunt, but barely. Even after their Thanksgiving Day victory against the lowly New York Giants (2-10), the Cowboys have just a 1% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times’ playoff simulator. The Cowboys play the Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) on ESPN's Monday Night Football in Week 14. Meanwhile, the Giants’ loss officially eliminated them from the playoffs. While Saquon Barkley is having an MVP-caliber season in Philly, the Giants will take a $22.2 million salary cap hit next year after granting quarterback Daniel Jones’ request to be released rather than demoted, according to Spotrac. — Rob Tornoe