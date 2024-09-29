"// Pinned <p>Lane Johnson, who along with DeVonta Smith is working his way through <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/lane-johnson-devonta-smith-eagles-injuries-concussion-protocol-nfl-20240927.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">the NFL's concussion protocol</a> following last Sunday's win over the Saints, <a href=\\"https://x.com/Eagles/status/1840391333472510133\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">has officially been ruled out</a> for this week's matchup against the Tampa Bay Bucs.</p> <p><a href=\\"https://x.com/Jeff_McLane/status/1840386836759269779\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">As Jeff McLane pointed out</a> when he first broke the news, Eagles are 91-54-1 in the regular season when Johnson in the lineup and 14-22 when he’s not. Johnson will be on the sidelines to help assist his replacement, Fred Johnson.</p> <p>With Johnson officially out, the Eagles will now be without three key starters on offense in Johnson, Smith, and A.J. Brown (hamstring). And they'll also be missing depth receiver and punt returner Britain Covey, who was placed on IR earlier this week with a shoulder injury.</p> <p><em>— Matt Mullin</em></p>"