Stevie Wonder was playing in a happy Eagles locker room late Thursday night, and Saquon Barkley had just enough time before encroaching reporters reached his locker stall to sing a line from the chorus. Don’t you worry ‘bout a thing, Barkley sang softly. It was the story of the night. It is the story of the season. With Barkley, the Eagles don’t have to worry about a thing. For 45-plus minutes, the Eagles were doing just about everything better than Washington except in the only category that matters — the scoreboard. They were dominating in yards gained. Their defense was stingy. If not for missed Jake Elliott kicks, poor red-zone play, and shaky decision making from Jalen Hurts, the Eagles would have been leading. Then the running game finally showed its force. The Eagles’ go-ahead drive started on their own 24-yard line late in the third quarter with a 9-yard Barkley run. It featured carries from Kenneth Gainwell of 14, 13, and 7 yards. Barkley’s 3-yard run put the Eagles at the 1-yard line, and the Eagles pushed their quarterback over the goal line on the next play. Then, after the defense forced a turnover on downs, Barkley put the game away. Barkley’s final stat line was 146 yards on 26 carries and two scores, the sixth time he’s topped 100 yards in 10 games this season. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career, and the Eagles still have seven games to play. Barkley added 52 yards on a pair of catches, including a 43-yard catch and run midway through the third quarter. — Jeff Neiburg