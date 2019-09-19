It’s the way of the world in the NFL when a player gets hurt. He goes from present and relevant to invisible, as if he were James Earl Jones walking into an Iowa cornfield. One day, he’s day-to-day, and after a while, he’s gone and you’re wondering what happened to him. The player wonders, too. Hollins sure did. He was a fun story in ’17. Loved playing special teams and was good at it. Had a bunch of pet snakes. Caught a long touchdown pass from Wentz on a Monday night game against the Redskins, ran through the end zone, stood near a row of cheering fans, and flossed (the dance, not the teeth-cleaning procedure). Then he just wasn’t around anymore.