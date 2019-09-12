The Eagles view Wentz in the same way that Blank and the Falcons have long viewed Ryan. (Remember: In June, the Eagles announced Wentz’s contract extension in June with a brief video showing him and owner Jeffrey Lurie shaking hands and engaging in some awkward dialogue.) But the similarities between Wentz and Ryan go beyond the good things that both have done and (for Wentz, in particular) might yet do. Neither has won a Super Bowl, and for each quarterback, that absent achievement is held up by critics as a stark example of his shortcomings. Ryan is in his 12th season. He was on a team that had a huge lead in an NFC Championship Game and lost, and he was on a team that had a huge lead in a Super Bowl and lost. Wentz is in just his fourth season, but has never played in a postseason game. The Eagles didn’t need him to win the Super Bowl, and they didn’t need him to come within one touchdown drive of returning to the NFC title game.