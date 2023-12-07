Micah Parsons isn’t concerned about Lane Johnson’s ‘kick back’ move ahead of Sunday’s matchup

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons, like many in Philadelphia, was locked in on the Eagles’ game vs. the 49ers.

Dallas played Seattle on Thursday, giving Parsons the day off to scout his upcoming opponent, the Birds.

Watching Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson hold 49ers All-Pro pass rusher Nick Bosa without a penalty, Parsons took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on a trend he’s seen in the NFL.

Parsons himself has only drawn two holding penalties all season. He has 11 ½ sacks in 12 games, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles, Parsons elaborated Wednesday about what he thinks is a league-wide effort for more offense at the expense of the rules.

“It’s comical, you know,” Parsons said Wednesday after practice. “... It’s something that we should not even call out anymore. We all see what’s going on. We don’t got to say it. The fans, the media, the reporters, they all see it. It is just something they are not making an emphasis on. And you know, they’re getting away and they want teams to score lots of points. At the end of the day, that’s what they want. They want fans to get excited, that’s what fans like, you like touchdowns. Y’all don’t really like sacks and things like that.”

Parsons is preparing for another challenging matchup against one of the league’s best offensive lines, and it’s not just holding that he doesn’t expect to see called.

Johnson is famous for his kick back move, which allows him to get back into his blocking stace without being called for a false start. But Parsons is unconcerned.

“I guess if you’re slow, that stinks,” Parsons said Wednesday. “I don’t have that problem.”