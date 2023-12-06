The deciding factor in Shaquille Leonard’s free agent decision? Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

For new Eagles linebacker Shaquille Leonard, his decision to choose Philadelphia over Dallas came down to ultimately one main factor.

“Nick [Sirianni] and I were together in Indy — Nick is a great coach, great competitor,” Leonard said Wednesday in front of his locker stall at the NovaCare Complex.

“I wanted to go somewhere that fit me, to a coach who knew who I was as a person and as a player.”

Leonard and Sirianni spent three seasons together — 2018 to 2020 — on the Colts, where Sirianni served as the team’s offensive coordinator. Although Sirianni spent a majority of his time overseeing the offense, he developed a strong bond with Leonard, the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time All-Pro selection. Leonard was waived by the Colts on Nov. 21. Last week, he visited first with the Cowboys and then the Eagles, before he ultimately chose Philadelphia on Monday.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Regrading the Eagles: Did the defense lack physicality in tackling the 49ers?

By Wednesday afternoon, Leonard was adjusting to his new surroundings, coaches, teammates, and the playbook.

Coincidentally, the Eagles visit the Cowboys this weekend for another highly-anticipated contest involving a pair of division rivals and conference playoff contenders.

“This is pretty crazy,” Leonard said. “My mind hasn’t stopped yet. I’m just trying to learn the terminology of the defense. I’ve got to study as much as I can, got to learn the game plan. So it’s been crazy, but I’m grateful and thankful for it.”

The Eagles are just Leonard’s second NFL team after he was selected in the second round (No. 36) by the Colts in the 2018 draft out of South Carolina State. The 28-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2018, 2020, and 2021, along with a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019. Leonard was a three-time Pro Bowler between 2019-21. And in 2021, Leonard signed a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million, which made him the NFL’s highest-paid off-ball linebacker.

“He’s got a knack for the football,” Sirianni said. “That isn’t just my vision of watching him play recently, but also the practice reps I have against him. So, him in pass coverage, his length and his instinct is really outstanding‚ and he’s got a nose for the ball.”

Unfortunately for Leonard, injuries have derailed his performance in recent years. Last season, he played in just three games, and Leonard underwent a pair of back surgeries to repair a nerve injury.

Health hasn’t affected his availability this season; he has logged 65 tackles, including two tackles for losses, over nine games with the Colts. Over 70 career games (68 starts), Leonard has 614 tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 31 passes defensed, 17 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions.

» READ MORE: Here’s why LB Shaquille Leonard chose the Eagles over the Cowboys, according to Jerry Jones

“I think my two back surgeries might be the No. 1 reason [for his dip in production],” Leonard said. “But I’m just trying to get acclimated again, playing football, getting my feet back under me.

“I couldn’t run for five to six months, so I had to get my feet back underneath me. Making the right steps. Making sure I don’t false step. It was more so about getting to muscle memory because I couldn’t do it for a while.”

With five regular-season games remaining, Leonard is hoping to make contributions to a defense that had an obvious need for assistance at the position. Coordinator Sean Desai, whom Leonard sat down with during his visit last week, had his worst outing of the season Sunday when the 49ers put up a whopping 42 points, with quarterback Brock Purdy often favoring the middle parts of the field.

» READ MORE: Eagles are adding Shaq Leonard, but Sean Desai knows he has to adjust the defense: ‘It starts with me’

Fellow linebacker Zach Cunningham, who missed Sunday with a hamstring injury, was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s initial injury report, an indication that he could be nearing his return. To make room for Leonard on the 53-man roster, the Eagles waived linebacker Christian Elliss. That leaves Leonard, Cunningham, Nicholas Morrow, and undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren on the depth chart with Week 1 starter Nakobe Dean sidelined on injured reserve.

Between Cunningham (6-foot-3) and Leonard (6-2), the Eagles have the potential to deploy a lengthy duo at linebacker. Of course, agility and closeout speed also will be top concerns as the Eagles attempt to improve their No. 29th-ranked pass defense (260.3 yards per game) and league-worst third-down defense (47.3%).

“The environment I would be in [here], it fits my mentality,” Leonard said. “The defense runs sideline to sideline, kind of my scheme, taking the ball away — some of that I can bring.”

Away from the field, Leonard has developed his reputation as one of the league’s most well-respected players. He was a five-time team captain with the Colts and also was the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee in 2022. Brandon Graham was the Eagles’ 2022 nominee for the award, which recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service as well as excellence on the field. Right tackle Lane Johnson earned the Payton Award nod this season.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Lane Johnson nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Leonard said he was shocked when he discovered he was being waived, although that didn’t ruin his mood in the moment completely. Just hours after he was released by the Colts, Leonard still hosted his annual Thanksgiving giveaway, in which he provided 200 families with turkeys in Indianapolis.

“Of course I was stunned, but this thing is a business,” Leonard said. I respect their decision to move forward. I wished them nothing but the best. It’s not just proving to Indy that I can still play. … I want to prove to myself that I can still play.

“That’s why I continue to grind as hard as I possibly can, and come out and put my best foot forward.”