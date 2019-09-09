Sixers forward Mike Scott got into a scuffle with Eagles fans outside Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday morning. But eventually Scott made his way into the stadium, where he took a selfie and watched the entire game alongside Alex McIntyre, a freelance sports photographer.
The photo, which Scott shared on Twitter, inadvertently thrust the 21-year-old McIntyre into the Philadelphia sports spotlight. During a discussion about the incident Monday morning, 94.1 WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi tossed out a few comments about McIntyre — including describing her as “cute" and suggesting she was dating Scott, which she isn’t.
McIntyre told the Inquirer the she and Scott watched the Eagles’ 32-27 win over the Redskins from a suite at Lincoln Financial Field with a “few other people” she couldn’t identify. But needless to say, she wasn’t thrilled with Cataldi’s comments, and took to Twitter to respond to the popular sports talker.
“I’m not mad that they talked about it," McIntyre wrote in one tweet. In another, she corrected him on the location of her bee tattoo (a symbol for Scott’s fan base, which call themselves “The Hive").
She said Scott had previously invited her to watch the game after the two started communicating when she offered on Twitter to bring him some McGriddles from McDonalds.
“I knew people would talk about it and maybe someone would say something on local radio stations about Mike taking a fan to a game," McIntyre said. “However, I did not expect this to make TV and be all over the internet and be objectified by Angelo Cataldi.”
It remains unclear what led to the fight between Scott and fans who were tailgating. Scott attended the game wearing the jersey of former Redskins star Sean Taylor, and it appears the scuffle began after interacting with Eagles fans who brought a coffin to the game. There were no police reports filed following the incident.
That didn’t stop Cataldi from calling Scott a “moron” Monday for wearing a Redskins jersey around intoxicated Eagles fans.
“If they taunt you, you have to let it go. You have too much to lose,” WIP morning show co-host Al Morganti said.
“We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Sixers said in a statement.
Scott, who was traded to the Sixers the day before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, signed a two-year, $9.8 million deal in June to remain in Philadelphia.