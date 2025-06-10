Eagles practice observations: Kelee Ringo stars; Jahan Dotson catches on; Jalyx Hunt brings the energy

The Eagles held their one and only mandatory minicamp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday. Two organized team activities (OTAs) were open to reporters in the two previous weeks. Here are the links to my observations from OTAs 1 and 2. Here are my takeaways from minicamp:

DeVonta delay

The Eagles had full attendance, as expected. DeVonta Smith was the only veteran absent for both open OTAs, but those workouts were voluntary. On Tuesday, we got our first glimpse of the wide receiver this spring, and he looked great, as if there would be any doubt. Smith spoke with reporters after practice and was asked what he did during his time away from the team facility. “Working,” he said.

The team entered camp relatively healthy, but there were still several players working their way back from injuries. Linebackers Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) and Nakobe Dean (knee) were again bystanders. Campbell isn’t expected back until August, and Dean’s return likely won’t come until the regular season. Receivers Avery Williams and Elijah Cooks sat out with unspecified injuries.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was in uniform, but he didn’t practice. He was involved during OTAs, but was held out of team drills. It was unclear as of this writing what he may be dealing with, but it didn’t appear serious. Linebacker Zack Baun was held out of competitive drills. Asked why afterward, he said because of “overall general soreness.” Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was still restricted to just individual drills as he recovers from surgery to correct the tricep he tore in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Center Cam Jurgens (back) and offensive lineman Marcus Tate (injury unknown) worked out on a separate field at the start before watching the rest of the workout.

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley believes he can accomplish even more for the Eagles in 2025: ‘I’m entering my prime’

Charting depth

The practice, which lasted approximately 80 minutes, was more spirited than OTAs and featured more situational team drills. There wasn’t much movement in terms of the depth chart and competitions at open positions. Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown were the first up in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills at cornerback and safety, respectively, although Adoreè Jackson and Andrew Mukuba got their share of repetitions with the first units, as well.

With Baun sidelined, rookie Smael Mondon worked at first-team inside linebacker alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Tyler Steen appeared to take all of the snaps as the starting right guard, as he had during OTAs. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was far from crowing Steen the winner when asked about the positional battle before practice. Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard, and Brett Toth should also be in the mix when training camp begins next month.

Safety first

Brown had a slippery start on his first rep at safety when he tried to change directions to cover a receiver. It was sunny and hot when practice opened, but a steady rain moved through South Philadelphia earlier and drenched the Eagles’ practice fields. I didn’t mark Brown’s name down in my notebook for the rest of the workout, which can be taken either way.

Mukuba was flagged for holding tight end Kylen Granson during a pass play in seven-on-sevens. He was in the slot in dime personnel during a team drill. Safeties need to have inside cover skills, but Mukuba also has three years of college experience playing slot cornerback. The Eagles drafted him as a safety, and I still give him slight odds over Brown to win that job. But his versatility, at the least, should help get him on the field in some defensive role as a rookie.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. trending toward starting; Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee looking sharp

Ringo stars

Ringo had another solid outing on the outside. He was in coverage on several passes that went his way that ended up incomplete. His best moment came when, draped over Danny Gray, he reached around the receiver and swatted a short pass to the turf. Quarterback Tanner McKee tried to toss a back-shoulder pass to receiver Terrace Marshall in the back corner of the end zone, but Ringo had him bottled up. McKee’s pass also gave Marshall no chance to work back toward the ball.

The ball didn’t make its way toward Jackson often, which is typically a good sign for a cornerback. Eli Ricks doesn’t get much mention in the outside cornerback competition opposite starter Quinyon Mitchell, but the Eagles have kept him around for good reason. He broke up a McKee attempt to receiver Ainias Smith. Rookie corner Mac McWilliams is built like a future slot, but he mostly played on the outside in college. He looks legit so far.

Jahan solo

A.J. Brown took his first competitive snaps — at least at the practices I witnessed. The Eagles seem to be managing the soon-to-be 28-year-old’s workload, like they have been with other key skill players. I counted only a few grabs for Brown, which was abnormal considering how often quarterback Jalen Hurts likes to throw to his favorite target. Not having Brown and Smith for most of the spring was probably, in the bigger picture, a good thing for the next batch of receivers.

Jahan Dotson benefited the most and was often Hurts’ first outlet. He caught every pass I logged in the three open workouts. He didn’t see the ball very much in his first season with the Eagles, for various reasons. But the former Washington Commanders first-round draft pick, who is playing in the last year of his rookie contract, has consistently flashed reliable hands. He could be pivotal if Hurts is forced to throw more this season.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations: Bryce Huff’s absence; cornerback and safety competitions; Cooper DeJean to the outside?

mandatory

Catching on

Further down the depth chart, the Eagles have two second-year receivers and two newcomers who have bounced around the NFL a bit. Johnny Wilson hasn’t practiced much this spring, but he ran a few routes during seven-on-sevens. He’ll be back in “blocking receiver” role, although there could be red zone opportunities with a guy his length. Ainias Smith had a shaky first season. The Eagles tried to cast him as a gadget guy on jet sweeps, but those plays netted little gain. I will say he has looked sharper this offseason. He snagged a few catches on Tuesday and got open down the right sideline for a McKee rip.

Marshall and Gray are the aforementioned newcomers. The former may have caught more passes than anyone during the three open practices. Marshall plucked a McKee heave thrown slightly behind him on a crossing route. Hurts went to him on his second read when he had a step on slot cornerback Cooper DeJean. Marshall had several other grabs, as well. He just needs a new uniform number. No receiver should wear No. 46. Gray’s got some wheels and had a nice catch over the middle between two defenders. I don’t know if either receiver has a shot to make the final roster, but they could push Smith.

Hunting season

With Nolan Smith still not cleared for contact, Jalyx Hunt and Azeez Ojulari were first up on the edge. Smith will be the lead dog of this unit, and has some characteristics of the retired Brandon Graham, but Hunt strikes me as more of the Graham-like energy guy. He broke through on one rush after Hurts was forced into scramble mode. Normally, a play like that might be blown dead, or the defender will ease up. But Hunt kept chasing after the quarterback like two schoolboys at recess. Fun stuff.

With Jurgens rehabbing following back surgery, Toth has been the first-unit center. It’s not his natural position, but he worked on snapping the ball and nearly won a spot out of camp last year. It could be only a matter of time until rookie center Drew Kendall is backing up Jurgens, though. Toth had two bad snaps that killed plays during team situational drills.

McCord’s muse

Rookie Kyle McCord continued to look the part of a quarterback worth developing. He spun several spirals to Nick Muse. McCord’s ball placement to Muse on the first — in which the tight end caught a touchdown over safety Andre’ Sam — was perfect. The St. Joseph’s Prep product mixed in throws to other receivers as he split third-unit snaps with Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson had a nice bounce-back performance after last week, even if so few chances offered a limited look at his potential. He jumped in during a McCord set at one point and ran a draw, but defensive end KJ Henry impeded his path. Thompson-Robinson may be listed at 6-foot-2, but he looks shorter. His last pass of the day was batted down at the line by rookie defensive tackle Ty Robinson. The 6-5 Robinson knocked down a fair number of passes at the line in college.

Tight lies

With Dallas Goedert back — but never technically gone — the Eagles have depth at tight end. Grant Calcaterra is slotted into the No. 2 role. The third spot is seemingly up for grabs. E.J. Jenkins has history on his side. He played in eight games for the Eagles last season. But free-agent additions Harrison Bryant and Granson have more experience.

Bryant has a couple of inches on the 6-3 Granson, which might give him the edge if the Eagles want their third tight end to major in blocking. But Granson is probably the better receiver, and he showed a glimpse of that ability on Tuesday, once beating cornerback Parry Nickerson in man coverage. Bryant hauled in a second-level toss from McKee late in practice.

Extra points

DeSean Jackson made an appearance, but not as a former Eagle, although his “legend” status likely helped the new Delaware State coach and his staff get sideline passes at practice. He spent the early part of the workout talking with new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. … The Eagles’ next practice will come in over a month. Players are scheduled to report to camp on July 21 with the first workout on July 22. Enjoy the break. I plan on it.

» READ MORE: Delaware State vs. Norfolk State — DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick’s first matchup — moved to Lincoln Financial Field