His career, still young, seemed in tatters, especially after Pederson benched him for a game late in the season. The decision was a risky one for Pederson. He made it, he said, to allow Agholor to take a step back and clear his head — to go through all the clichéd stages of recovery for an athlete in a slump. But there was always a chance that Agholor would use the time away only to dwell on his mistakes, that he couldn’t let them go.