Netflix will reportedly air Christmas Day NFL games in 2024

As streaming services and traditional networks alike fight for sports TV rights, Netflix has stayed mostly out of the race, focusing on original content. That all changed when Netflix bought the rights to air WWE Raw back in January — and now, they’re entering the big leagues.

Puck’s John Ourand reported Friday that Netflix is the top contender for the NFL’s two Christmas Day games in 2024, which would mark Netflix’s first live broadcast in any of the five major American sports leagues.

The teams playing in the Christmas Day games have not yet been announced. According to Ourand, it’s believed that the reason the NFL schedule release was delayed from May 9 to May 15 is because of the negotiations with the streamer.

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, who was recently replaced on CBS’ Sunday NFL pregame show, was the first to suggest that Netflix was in talks to air the Christmas Day games on WFAN Wednesday.

“Do not be surprised if the NFL and Netflix get in bed for a nice little Christmas Day football games,” Esiason said.

Netflix hasn’t aired any live NFL games, but has worked with the NFL on the docuseries Quarterback, which featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. The newest season, Receiver, will follow Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Justin Jefferson, and will premiere sometime in the summer. Netflix also hosted the live roast of Tom Brady on Sunday.

But the streaming giant has also had problems in the past with live events — most notably the disastrous Love Is Blind reunion special in 2023, which started over an hour late due to technical difficulties.

Netflix’s entrance into the NFL scene makes it the fourth streaming service fans will need to purchase in order to watch every NFL game this season: Amazon Prime will continue to air Thursday night games and will get one wild-card playoff game; Peacock will broadcast the Eagles’ game in Brazil for out-of-market fans; and ESPN+ will get one international game.