AI’s memories of Philly sports fans, Jason Kelce’s ‘humbling’ workout with the Eagles, and more from ‘New Heights’

Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, broke down the Eagles’ Week 8 resurgence, yet another Tush Push-related controversy, Brandon Graham’s unretirement, and more on the latest episode of their podcast, New Heights, which featured 76ers legend Allen Iverson. Here’s what you missed:

Enjoying an Eagles win

The Eagles (5-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 28-22 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Jason, who spent 13 seasons as the Birds’ center, addressed the frustration from fans leading into the matchup, speaking from experience.

“In Philly, when you’re struggling, they’re going to let you know, especially when the expectations are high,” he said.

But he had little sympathy for his former teammates, insisting that pressure from fans would push the team to climb out of the midseason struggles. He also defended against concerns about the run game, encouraging listeners to trust in “inevitable” running back Saquon Barkley.

“Jalen Hurts has been under a lot of scrutiny,” he said. “I like it. Bring it on. I feel like the Eagles, when everybody doubts them early on. I would rather the fans get on them. It’s like, ‘We’re going to have to hunker down together and figure this thing out.’ Nine times out of 10, it makes the team better.”

The brothers look forward to the Eagles’ rematch with the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m., Fox29) at Lincoln Financial Field. They emphasized the opportunity for vengeance after Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a 34-17 win on Oct. 9.

Allen Iverson joins as a guest

The Kelce brothers brought on another retired local sports legend in Iverson as a special guest. Iverson discussed his upcoming docuseries on Prime Video, Allen Iv3rson, and the emotional process of looking back on his career in Philadelphia.

“I became a man in Philadelphia,” the former point guard said. “I was 21 years old when I went there. But they were with me throughout my turbulent life … [the fans] always stood beside me, and that’s why that sentiment is everlasting.

“[Philadelphia fans] are the most loyal, beautiful fans in the world. I just feel like there’s no other relationship between players and fans like it is there.”

The Kelce brothers also praised Iverson’s dedication and work ethic, which was emphasized in the docuseries.

“In the doc, they said they had to hide your jersey to prevent you from playing while you were hurt,” Jason said.

Minnesota’s Tush Push strategy

The Vikings debuted a new way to defend against the Eagles’ infamous Tush Push — by having defensive lineman Tyler Batty lie down on the line of scrimmage.

Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, brought up a viral X post depicting the controversial play. It ultimately was unsuccessful as the Eagles converted an attempt on third-and-1.

Jason, however, was open to it.

“I just liked watching the creativity of it,” he said. “[The Eagles] still got the first down. I understand their strategy, take out the guy’s legs and have the other guy go over the top. It’s a good strategy, and they didn’t get another opportunity to do it, so I would be curious to see what it would look like the more times they executed it.”

BG is back

The brothers also discussed a different athlete’s podcast.

On Tuesday morning, defensive end Brandon Graham, 37, announced his decision to return to the NFL on his podcast, Brandon Graham Unblocked.

Jason congratulated his former teammate as he embarks on his 16th season in Philadelphia.

“I’m just happy that Brandon is doing what he wants to do,” he said. “He wants to continue playing, and the opportunity is there. To be honest, the Eagles can use him in multiple ways. Not just as a player, but his personality, he brings a lot to that locker room that I think would be awesome.”

Travis responded with the natural question of whether Jason, also 37, would consider following in Graham’s footsteps. As for coming out of retirement, it was a hard no. But that did not stop Jason from completing a “humbling” three-hour workout with the Eagles last week.