Jason and Travis Kelce will record ‘New Heights’ live from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati

Jason and Travis Kelce are taking their hit podcast, “New Heights” on the road.

The brothers will host their second live podcast recording at Nippert Stadium on April 11.

Nippert Stadium is home to the Cincinnati Bearcats, where Jason and Travis spent their college careers. The news was officially announced during a Cincinnati men’s basketball game on Saturday on the scoreboard at Fifth Third Arena, and confirmed by the podcast’s X account.

More information about the event will be released soon, according to the “New Heights” account.

The brothers previously hosted a live show at Kansas City Music Hall on the eve of the NFL draft, featuring a star-studded list of guests including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Patrick Mahomes, and Creed Humphrey.

At the end of 2023, the brothers teased their interest in a world tour with live shows in the U.K. and in Jordan Mailata’s home country of Australia on “New Heights” based on their Spotify Wrapped listener data, but so far the Cincinnati live show is the only confirmed date this offseason.

It remains to be seen if the grand ideas for a tour will come to fruition. But guys, we’ve done Kansas City, and now Cincinnati. Philly’s got to be next, right?