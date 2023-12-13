Jason and Travis Kelce have the top-selling jerseys abroad. The Eagles center thinks it’s a mistake.

Travis and Jason Kelce had the two highest selling jerseys in the U.K. in November, outselling star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson.

The Kelce brothers have always been premier players at their respective positions, but their fame has reached new heights since September, when Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift was confirmed.

Because of that, Travis’ jersey landing in the top spot makes perfect sense, but Jason has a theory as to why his jersey slid in right after Travis’.

“This is crazy,” the Eagles center said on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights. “It’s Travis, then me, then Pat Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.”

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Travis said.

“It doesn’t make any sense at all,” Jason replied. “Lot of Swifties over there in the U.K.?”

“Gotta be,” Travis said. “That’s the only reasonable solution to all of this.”

“I think I’m only No. 2 because I think a lot of people in the U.K. maybe just don’t watch football and they’re like, ‘Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift’,” Jason said. “And then just buy my jersey on accident.”

“No, no no. They’re all Kylie Kelce fans,” Travis said.

The New Heights episode featuring Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife who recently donned a Princess Diana-inspired Eagles jacket for charity and was the star of the hit “Kelce” documentary, is the most-listened to episode of the podcast, with over 5.5 million views on YouTube.

But perhaps some of the Kelce love overseas has just as much to do with the brothers and podcast hosts. Jason said on a previous New Heights episode that the U.K. generated the third-most New Heights listeners from Spotify of any country, behind the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, Swift sold out 15 shows of her Eras Tour in the U.K. next summer, but Travis suggested he and Jason bring another must-see event to the U.K.

“We’ve got to get over there,” Travis said. “If this is what’s going on in the U.K., we’ve got to get a live show over there, dude.”

Jason also suggested they travel to teammate Jordan Mailata’s homeland of Australia, and take the show on a world tour — so it might not just be Swift out on the road next summer.