The Eagles have been underdogs eight previous times at home under Doug Pederson and won outright five of those times — not counting a meaningless Week 17 game in 2017 when Pederson played mostly backups against Dallas. Sunday’s line against the Ravens, plus-7.5 as of Thursday afternoon, figures to be the most points they’ve gotten at home in their five seasons under Pederson. The previous high was when New England was favored by 4.5 last season. The Patriots won, 17-10.