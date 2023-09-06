More than 73 million adults expected to place wagers on NFL season, survey says

An annual survey released by the American Gaming Association on Wednesday predicted a significant increase in adults placing bets during the 2023 NFL season.

The survey projects that 73.5 million adults in the United States will place wagers this fall and winter on the NFL. That number is up more than 27 million adults from 2022, when the association’s survey predicted 46.6 million would place bets.

A total of 49.7 million adults are expected to place those bets online, at a casino or through a bookie. In 2022, 33.6 million placed bets online or at a casino property, according to the AGA. There is no data on the actual number of adults who bet on the NFL, only the estimation.

Football wagering is entering its fifth season of legal betting on the NFL. The AGA says more than $250 billion has been bet with American sportsbooks since 2018.

Thirty-four states have licensed sportsbooks, with Kentucky expected to go live Thursday ahead of the NFL season, becoming the third state this year to legalize sports betting along with Ohio and Massachusetts.

The growth of sports betting is more apparent than ever. ESPN recently entered the sports betting arena and is expecting to launch ESPN BET later this fall, in partnership with Penn Entertainment. Fanatics, the official merchandising partner of the NFL, is also making its way into the sports betting arena, making its app debut in four states last month.

The NFL season begins Thursday with the Detroit Lions visiting the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. At BetMGM, the Chiefs are down to 4½-point favorites, down from 6½ points from Wednesday morning because of tight end Travis Kelce’s uncertainty.