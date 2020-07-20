The league was doing so well. The NFL conducted an entertaining virtual draft during a global lockdown. It spent billions in its season of free agency and contract extensions as millions of Americans lost their jobs. The NFL finally bucked the president and admitted that #BlackLivesMatter, even though it was about 1,000 days late and millions of dollars short. It did all of these things in the middle of a pandemic, rebranding its intolerant and parsimonious “shield” as a beacon of hope and normalcy.