Eagles draft: Georgia Tech DL Keion White’s length, power enticing as potential Birds selection

With three picks in the first two rounds, our latest mock draft emphasized the Eagles upgrading defensively, selecting a defensive back and versatile defensive lineman in round one and adding an SEC pass-rusher in round two.

The most intriguing player of the three is Georgia Tech’s Keion White, who had a masterful senior season and Senior Bowl week.

Entering college as a tight end recruit at Old Dominion, White made the full switch to become a defensive lineman in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore, compiling 62 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries en route to a second team All-Conference USA selection at defensive end.

After transferring to Georgia Tech prior to the 2021 season, White missed the majority of the season with a lower body injury, playing the final four with minimal production. It wasn’t until 2022 when White showed up and showed out, with 54 tackles (14 for loss) and 7.5 sacks, rushing both from the interior and off the edge.

Kenyatta Watson, the director of scouting and pro liaison at Georgia Tech, said White conducted himself “as a pro” over the past two seasons.

“He was always in the defensive line coaches’ meeting room, trying to develop different paths which move, try to find any kind of edge you can find for the game on Saturday,” Watson told The Inquirer. “Just a very mature, cerebral young man who always was trying to find a way to get better.”

Enticing NFL tools

Entering the Senior Bowl, the buzz around White began to grow, especially when NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranked him among his top 10 players ahead of the first practice.

White’s play on Day 1 of practice and beyond only buoyed the hype, blowing up run plays utilizing his 6-foot-4, 280-pound frame to knife through the opposing offensive linemen, coupled with the strength he plays with.

The same disruptiveness shows up on his film, where he uses his strong hands to disengage blocks, possesses a quick first step to get into the backfield on running downs and bulldozes offensive linemen into the backfield in pass-rush situations with speed to power conversions and swim moves. White also showed the ability to run stride for stride with running backs out of the backfield while playing at 293 pounds during the season.

It was clear from the first snap in Mobile that White had a business-like approach in front of NFL personnel.

“He said every day he came out, it was a work day. He was trying to get better at some things and try to prove [himself] against some of the best offensive linemen in college football,” Watson said on White’s approach coming into the Senior Bowl week.

White will be 24 on draft day, but has ready-made tools to be an early contributor as his pass-rush abilities continue to develop. He’s also expected to test well during on-field drills at the NFL combine, which could further raise his stock during the process.

His ability to rush the passer as a three-technique and 4i (slightly over the inside shoulder of an offensive tackle) can give the Birds a dependable option if Javon Hargrave or Fletcher Cox move on.

