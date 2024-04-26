Former Georgia, Imhotep standout Tykee Smith drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith, a West Philadelphia native and former Imhotep star, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89th overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Smith is the second Philly native selected in the draft, after Marvin Harrison Jr. was picked fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals

The hybrid defensive back spent five seasons in college, his first two at West Virginia and the final three at Georgia. His first season with the Bulldogs was cut short with a knee injury in 2021, but became a key contributor for a talented Georgia defense the last two seasons.

His best season in a Bulldogs uniform came in the 2023 season, when he set career highs in tackles (70), tackles for loss (8½), and interceptions (four). He has 16 starts over the last two seasons, primarily the “STAR” position for the Bulldogs, a hybrid spot that asked Smith to play the nickel and safety positions. Over 29 games at Georgia, Smith amassed 101 total tackles (11 for loss), four interceptions, four sacks, and seven passes defended.

After coming into the draft process as a potential Day 3 selection, his strong performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where he was awarded the American team MVP, and outstanding NFL scouting combine performance, where he ran a 4.46 second 40 yard dash and leaped a 10 foot broad jump and 36-inch vertical, showed he’s a great athlete as well as a versatile, disruptive player.

The 5-foot-10, 202 pound Smith was a two-time captain at Imhotep and a 2017 All-Public League first-team selection, helping his team reach the PIAA Class 4A championship game in 2018 as a senior. He figures to be a nickel corner in the NFL.