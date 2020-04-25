After baffling their fan base Friday night with the second-round selection of quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles went a more conventional route when the NFL draft resumed Saturday: They took Clemson safety K’Von Wallace with the first of their three fourth-round selections, 127th overall.
The Eagles let Malcolm Jenkins walk in free agency and their other 2019 starter, Rodney McLeod, turns 30 in June. They hadn’t drafted a safety since Blake Countess in 2016. Wallace becomes their highest-drafted safety since Temple’s Jaiquawn Jarrett in 2011.
Wallace is known as a blitzer and a hitter, not so much for his pass coverage. NFL.com projected him as a fifth-round pick and a backup, special teams-type player. The Eagles obviously are hoping he can be more than that.
They had two more picks at the end of the fourth, and used them on an offensive tackle, Jack Driscoll, who finished up at Auburn after graduating from UMass, and to trade back with Dallas for the 164th pick in the fifth and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
Driscoll, 6-foot-5, 306, is known as a cerebral player who probably lacks the size to dominate at tackle in the NFL and might project as an athletic guard, something the Eagles prize. The Eagles let Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jason Peters go into free agency this offseason.
