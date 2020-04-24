The virtual draft wasn’t seamless, but, frankly, neither is the in-person draft. Goodell is wooden and corny in either two or three dimensions, but this year, stripped of the hoopla and his corporate persona -- he traded his usual draft-night suit for a dark sport coat, then a dark sweater -- Goodell came across warmer than ever. He seemed especially sensitive to criticisms that the draft should be delayed as the nation still hovers near its peak death rate. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has become the face of reason during President Trump’s daily press gatherings, led the broadcast by endorsing the decision to hold the draft. This, on a day that COVID-19 killed more than 3,000 Americans, which brought the total number of deaths to about 50,000.