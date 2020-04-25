A breakdown of the Eagles’ picks in the 2020 NFL draft:
Jalen Reagor, WR
TCU
5-11, 206
The scoop on Reagor: His production plummeted from 73 catches and nine touchdowns in 2018 to 43 and 5 last year. Had eight drops and one of the lowest catch rates in FBS, but most of the production drop was attributed to the fact that TCU went with a true freshman at quarterback. Only ran a 4.47 forty at the combine, but has faster play speed than that. Gives the Eagles a guy who can be both a vertical and horizontal threat as a “gadget’’ player – end-arounds, jet sweeps, wildcat, bubble screens, et al.
Jalen Hurts, QB
Oklahoma
6-1, 222
The scoop on Hurts: A dual-threat quarterback who ran and threw for 5,100-plus yards and 52 touchdowns last year. He’s still very much a work-in-progress as a passer. Held on to the ball too long and had some bad interceptions (8 in 340 attempts). But his running ability brings an intriguing element to the offense. Eagles could use him in a lot of different roles, in addition to being a backup to Carson Wentz.
Davion Taylor, LB
Colorados
6-0, 228
The scoop on Taylor: Undersized ‘backer, but can really fly. Ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the combine and a 4.39 at Colorado’s Pro Day. Didn’t play high school ball and played just two years of Division I, so he’s still raw. More athlete than player at this point. Gives Jim Schwartz a versatile position-less player who can cover slots, tight ends and running backs. He’ll help the Eagles on special teams right away, but it could be a while before he makes a significant defensive contribution, particularly given the expected impact of the pandemic on spring and summer practice time.