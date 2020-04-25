The scoop on Reagor: His production plummeted from 73 catches and nine touchdowns in 2018 to 43 and 5 last year. Had eight drops and one of the lowest catch rates in FBS, but most of the production drop was attributed to the fact that TCU went with a true freshman at quarterback. Only ran a 4.47 forty at the combine, but has faster play speed than that. Gives the Eagles a guy who can be both a vertical and horizontal threat as a “gadget’’ player – end-arounds, jet sweeps, wildcat, bubble screens, et al.