Breaking down the 2024 NFL draft QB class behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but the 2024 NFL draft class is rich at the position. Last year, three quarterbacks were taken in the first four picks, though the fourth quarterback, Will Levis, wasn’t selected until the second round.

In this year’s class, quarterbacks are expected to be the first three selections, with a fourth potentially taken in the top 10 as well. Six quarterbacks are in the first-round discussion. The NFL record for quarterbacks taken in the first round was set in 1983, when six were taken; the closest we’ve seen since then is five in 2018.

From an Eagles perspective, knowing the quarterback class is critical, considering divisional rivals in the Washington Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick, the New York Giants have the No. 6 overall pick, and the Dallas Cowboys may need a succession plan if star quarterback Dak Prescott leaves at the end of next season. Here’s a look at the quarterback class, and two players that could interest the Eagles.

Top guys

Caleb Williams, Southern California

Since the moment the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers, Williams has been the draft’s projected top selection. He is the most talented player at the most important position, bringing an exciting combination of arm talent and off-platform throws. Over the last two seasons with the Trojans after starting his career at Oklahoma, Williams has accounted for 72 passing touchdowns with just 10 interceptions, carrying a USC team that was one of the worst defensively in college football, and winning the Heisman in 2022.

While the 6-foot-1, 216-pounder needs to learn to take singles instead of the home-run play each time, his pocket feel, arm talent, and playmaking ability has him on par with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence coming out of college.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Though varying opinions have Maye’s landing spot in question, he’s still one of the best in the draft class. The 6-4, 223-pounder is not Sam Howell, the predecessor to Maye with the Tar Heels. He can make all the throws — and has the size and athleticism to make plays with his legs outside of the pocket — and is a much better processor.

Though his production dipped from 2022 (38 touchdowns, seven interceptions) to 2023 (24 TDs, nine

INTs), his ability to hang in the pocket with pressure closing in around him, his creativity outside of the pocket, and having the eye discipline to find his second, third, and even fourth reads pretty consistently is impressive to watch.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

One of the big risers in the draft class, the 2023 Hesiman winner, who is 6-4, 181, is the most dynamic runner at the position, but showed high-level ability to attack the boundaries, both in the intermediate and vertical passing games. Over his last two seasons with the Tigers after beginning his career with Arizona State, he has just seven interceptions and 57 passing touchdowns (38 coming in 2023). He also had double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in 2023.

Daniels’ ability to hit the front and back dig routes after reading through his passing progressions this past season unlocked LSU’s offense. Though he needs to learn how to take care of himself better in the open field, his ability as a plus runner will give him an advantage in transitioning to the NFL. It’s also a reason why he is being linked to the Commanders and Kliff Kingsbury, who was hired as offensive coordinator this offseason.

Next tier

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

One of the biggest wild cards in the draft, McCarthy has continued to climb up boards since leading the Wolverines to a national championship. In his first nine games of the 2023 season, McCarthy (6-3, 203) averaged 237 passing yards, throwing 18 of his 22 touchdowns in that time. In games against Ohio State, Penn State, and Iowa (Big Ten championship), McCarthy threw for 496 yards total, good for 124 yards per game with one passing touchdown and one interception.

Still, though, his ability to make plays in critical moments, especially on third downs with his running ability, has teams enamored with how much room he has to grow to become a complete quarterback.

The dual-threat ability and arm talent is evident, but his potential is only just beginning to be realized. His up-and-down throwing session at the NFL combine was evidence of the down-to-down inconsistency to his game, but at just 21 years old, teams are betting on his upside to eventually shine. And in the right offense in the NFL, it just might.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

One of the more decorated players in this class, Penix is an enigma. He was the most prolific passer in college, leading one of the best offenses in college football, yet, his injury past (torn ACL in 2018 and 2020, shoulder injuries in 2019 and 2021) leads a complicated evaluation, despite being relatively healthy the past two seasons. On the field, though, Penix has a gunslinger mentality, with excellent deep-ball accuracy and does a nice job attacking all areas of the field. His pocket presence isn’t always clean, but his quick release and decision-making can mask his inconsistent pocket management.

An unorthodox throwing style as a left-handed quarterback, Penix (6-3, 214) is a fearless passer who has elevated those around him, both at his time at Indiana and Washington. In a second tier of quarterbacks who all have eventual starter ability, Penix could be a player taken on Day 2 who ends up making several starts in his career with low-end starter upside.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Who Nix was at Auburn is a far cry from the player he is now. Five years after setting foot on Auburn’s campus, Nix has gone from a chaotic player to someone who is much more controlled and smart with the football after enjoying back-to-back career seasons at Oregon. In 2022, Nix threw 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions, jumping nearly 10% in completion percentage from the year prior, with 3,500 passing yards. He improved them again in 2023, with career highs in nearly every metric: 4,500 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns, completion percentage (77.6), and a career-low three interceptions.

While you don’t like to see him turning down bigger plays downfield in favor of check-downs, Nix keeps offenses on schedule with his ability to make plays outside of the pocket and quick decision-making. The ball comes out quick, he took care of the football, has above-average arm talent, and fits the prototypical size (6-2, 216). He’s a high-floor, low-ceiling player who will likely stick around as a spot starter in the NFL.

Potential Eagles targets

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Not many quarterbacks can say they’ve done a complete 180 on their careers more than South Carolina’s Rattler. Once a projected first-round selection entering the 2020 season at Oklahoma, Rattler (6-1, 216) would be benched in 2021 in favor of Williams, and never quite materialized the consistency to be a top quarterback prospect. Over his last two seasons with the Gamecocks, Rattler’s production won’t wow you (37 touchdowns, 20 interceptions) but he does exciting things from the pocket you didn’t see early in his career.

One of those being staring down the barrel of pressure and delivering passes, on time, and on target. Playing under constant pressure, Rattler showed his ability to escape and awareness to leave pockets, or stepping up in the pocket, side-stepping pass rushers, to deliver catchable passes. The Eagles brought in Kenny Pickett this offseason to be a backup to Hurts, and drafted Tanner McKee on Day 3 last year, but Rattler is the type of prospect Howie Roseman likes to take chances on as a former five-star high school recruit.

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Before suffering a gruesome ankle injury late in the season, Travis was on pace to have his best statistical season yet and would have likely led his team to a College Football Playoff berth. A jitterbug who can make plays in the open field, Travis’ best throws came on timing routes attacking the boundaries and the middle of the field. His deep-ball accuracy was sporadic, and his pocket management and footwork must improve, but he improved each season at Florida State, becoming a high-end starter his last two seasons.

Likely a practice squad candidate early in his career, Travis (6-1, 212) has the poise and dual-threat ability to compete for a backup role down the line. He’s worth taking a flier on Day 3, allowing him a couple of years to develop into a depth quarterback and presents a low-risk, high-reward outcome.