You know it would be big trouble if the Eagles stated off 0-2 this season.

Well, that could happen on Sunday when quarterback Jared Goff and the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams visit the Linc. What will happen?

Our prognosticators are almost split. Four pick the Rams. Three pick the Birds. Here is what they say:

Sunday

EAGLES (pick) Rams (46), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

Please do not base your Week 2 handicapping on the Week 1 results. Of course, you are looking at the stats and the box scores, but c’mon, it’s only one week. Case in point. Are the Eagles as bad as they looked in the opener? Is Washington kind of OK? Will Carson Wentz be able to avoid Aaron Donald? I did the required research and loved the way the Eagles started the game. Wentz was brilliant, hitting on 9-of-11 passes for 123 yards and a TD in the first quarter. The Birds had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first and a 17-7 lead at the half. Philly gets back a key piece on the offensive line in Lane Johnson, and that should help against the Rams' ferocious pass rush. I’m not thrilled with the pick for the game but will drop some cash on the Eagles at pick ’em to win the first quarter. And if the Eagles managed to win the first half, would throw a handful of chips at L.A. to win the 2nd half.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Rams

Les Bowen: Eagles

Paul Domowitch: Rams

Marcus Hayes: Rams (Best bet of the week)

Jeff McLane: Eagles

EJ Smith: Rams

Vegas Vic: Eagles

BUCCANEERS (-9) Panthers (48), 1 p.m.

Not doubting Tom Brady, but counting on Christian McCaffrey to do his usual dance and keep this one tight.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Panthers

Les Bowen: Panthers

Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers

Marcus Hayes: Panthers

Jeff McLane: Panthers

EJ Smith: Buccaneers

Vegas Vic: Panthers

STEELERS (-7.5) Broncos (41.5), 1 p.m.

Big Ben Roethlisberger looked solid in his return, but that was against the Jets. Denver should offer more, at least a cover.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Steelers

Les Bowen: Broncos

Paul Domowitch: Steelers

Marcus Hayes: Steelers

Jeff McLane: Steelers

EJ Smith: Broncos

Vegas Vic: Broncos

COWBOYS (-4.5) Falcons (52.5), 1 p.m.

Just a lean, but would go hard at the over on Zeke Elliott’s rushing yards, and maybe tickle over 52 for the game.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Falcons

Les Bowen: Falcons

Paul Domowitch: Cowboys

Marcus Hayes: Cowboys

Jeff McLane: Cowboys

EJ Smith: Falcons

Vegas Vic: Cowboys

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is likely to be the key to this game.
49ers (-7) JETS (42.5), 1 p.m.

Not thrilled laying a TD on the road, but Sam Darnold still doesn’t have a clue, and head coach Adam Gase is in a daze.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: 49ers

Les Bowen: 49ers (Best bet)

Paul Domowitch: 49ers

Marcus Hayes: 49ers

Jeff McLane: 49ers

EJ Smith: 49ers

Vegas Vic: 49ers

Bills (-5.5) DOLPHINS (41), 1 p.m.

Going all in on my favorite New York, actually, the only team in New York, the Bills. Last season, the Buffs had no trouble with the Fish, posting a 31-21 win at home, and then an even easier 37-20 win down in Miami. This game is really about a young gun who is just starting to realize his potential, 24-year-old Josh Allen, against an aging, OK very old, well-traveled (eight different teams) veteran QB, 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, who needs to trim that beard. One week doesn’t make a season, but the gigantic stats gap between these two is Grand Canyon-esque. Allen was 33-of-46 for 312 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs, while Fitzpatrick hit 20-of-30 for only 191 yards, with 0 TDs and 3 INTs. Fitz from Harvard gets the nod over Allen from Wyoming in the classroom. But we ain’t Zooming today. We’re on the grass, and it’s gonna be an easy breezy W for the Buffs. Only one thing left to say, and you know what’s coming, this is my BEST BET baby!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Bills

Les Bowen: Dolphins

Paul Domowitch: Bills

Marcus Hayes: Bills

Jeff McLane: Dolphins

EJ Smith: Bills (Best bet)

Vegas Vic: Bills (Best bet)

COLTS (-3) Vikings (48.5), 1 p.m.

Yes, Minny gave up 364 air yards and 4 TDs last week, but that was against Aaron Rodgers. This week, they face Philip Rivers, and Old Man Rivers ain’t no Mr. Discount Double Check. Actually, Rivers comes in with one stat that should scare your wallet. He has thrown 13 INTs in his last eight games. Indy’s secondary allowed “The Mustache,” Gardner Minshew, to complete 19-of-20. That’s 95%, and that’s why we’re on the Purple People.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Vikings

Les Bowen: Colts

Paul Domowitch: Vikings

Marcus Hayes: Colts

Jeff McLane: Vikings

EJ Smith: Vikings

Vegas Vic: Vikings

PACKERS (-6) Lions (49), 1 p.m.

Speaking of Mr. Discount Double Check, he told the Green Bay front office “I got your Jordan Love right here,” with a brilliant Week 1 outing (364 yards and 4 TDs). Now he faces a Detroit team that has covered only two of its last 12, and has a secondary that’s in a world of hurt. Maybe Lions coach Matt Patricia needs to call his old boss, Double B, Bill Belichick, and ask for some help to end the ugly 10-game losing streak.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Lions

Les Bowen: Packers

Paul Domowitch: Lions

Marcus Hayes: Packers

Jeff McLane: Packers

EJ Smith: Packers

Vegas Vic: Packers

Aaron Rodgers makes the Pack a good pick.
BEARS (-5.5) Giants (42.5), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Still not sold on NY’s Daniel Jones, but Mitch Trubisky’s Chicago crew has covered only three of the last 13.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Giants

Les Bowen: Giants

Paul Domowitch: Bears

Marcus Hayes: Bears

Jeff McLane: Giants

EJ Smith: Giants

Vegas Vic: Giants

TITANS (-9) Jaguars (42.5), 1 p.m.

Nine looks like a steep hill to climb, but let me throw some history at you. Last season, Tennessee lost at Jacksonville in the first meeting, 20-7, with Marcus Mariota (23-40, O TDs) under center. In the rematch at Nashville, the Titans busted up the Jags, with, yes, Ryan Tannehill at QB. Tannehill was only, he said sarcastically, 14-18 for 259 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs. You know we love The Mustache, but he ain’t gonna hit 19-of-20 again in this lifetime.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars

Les Bowen: Jaguars

Paul Domowitch: Titans

Marcus Hayes: Jaguars

Jeff McLane: Jaguars

EJ Smith: Jaguars

Vegas Vic: Titans

CARDINALS (-6.5) Washington (47.5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington’s D looked impressive against a virtual statue, Wentz, but now they face the elusive, dangerous and accurate Kyler Murray. Different world. I like 'Zona to get the W, but love 'em to win the first quarter.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Washington

Les Bowen: Washington

Paul Domowitch: Cardinals (Best bet)

Marcus Hayes: Cardinals

Jeff McLane: Cardinals (Best bet)

EJ Smith: Cardinals

Vegas Vic: Cardinals

Ravens (-7) TEXANS (51.5), 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)

Just put me down for Baltimore on every game, all season no matter what the line is. Unless Lamar is out.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Ravens

Les Bowen: Ravens

Paul Domowitch: Texans

Marcus Hayes: Ravens

Jeff McLane: Texans

EJ Smith: Ravens

Vegas Vic: Ravens

Chiefs (-8.5) CHARGERS (47.5), 4:25 p.m.

Andy Reid is money. His KC squad is working on a 10-0 perfecto, straight up and against the spread.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Chiefs

Les Bowen: Chiefs

Paul Domowitch: Chiefs

Marcus Hayes: Chiefs

Jeff McLane: Chargers

EJ Smith: Chiefs

Vegas Vic: Chiefs

Everybody loves Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid these days.
SEAHAWKS (-4) Panthers (45), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

“Honestly, I think he’s in a way underrated by the media or the fans. I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” said Bill Belichick when asked about Russell Wilson. Double V totally agrees with Double B.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Patriots (Best bet)

Les Bowen: Seahwaks

Paul Domowitch: Seahawks

Marcus Hayes: Seahawks

Jeff McLane: Seahawks

EJ Smith: Seahawks

Vegas Vic: Seahawks

Monday

Saints (-6) RAIDERS (49.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Opening night in Vegas, opening a new stadium, and the Saints will be without all-world WR Michael Thomas. Raiders plus is my side.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz: Saints

Les Bowen: Saints

Paul Domowitch: Raiders

Marcus Hayes: Saints

Jeff McLane: Raiders

EJ Smith: Saints

Vegas Vic: Raiders



Standings

Entering Week 2/Best bets in parentheses

1. Vegas Vic (1-0), 10-6, .625

2. Marcus Hayes (0-1), 9-7, .563

3. Les Bowen (1-0), 8-8, .500

t4. Ed Barkowitz (0-1), 8-8, .500

t4. Paul Domowitch (0-1), 8-8, .500

6. EJ Smith (0-1), 7-9, .438

7. Jeff McLane (1-0), 6-10, .375

Picking Eagles’ games

Ed Barkowitz 1-0, Marcus Hayes 1-0, Les Bowen 0-1, Paul Domowitch 0-1, Jeff McLane 0-1, EJ Smith 0-1, Vegas Vic 0-1.