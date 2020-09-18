You know it would be big trouble if the Eagles stated off 0-2 this season.
Well, that could happen on Sunday when quarterback Jared Goff and the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams visit the Linc. What will happen?
Our prognosticators are almost split. Four pick the Rams. Three pick the Birds. Here is what they say:
Please do not base your Week 2 handicapping on the Week 1 results. Of course, you are looking at the stats and the box scores, but c’mon, it’s only one week. Case in point. Are the Eagles as bad as they looked in the opener? Is Washington kind of OK? Will Carson Wentz be able to avoid Aaron Donald? I did the required research and loved the way the Eagles started the game. Wentz was brilliant, hitting on 9-of-11 passes for 123 yards and a TD in the first quarter. The Birds had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first and a 17-7 lead at the half. Philly gets back a key piece on the offensive line in Lane Johnson, and that should help against the Rams' ferocious pass rush. I’m not thrilled with the pick for the game but will drop some cash on the Eagles at pick ’em to win the first quarter. And if the Eagles managed to win the first half, would throw a handful of chips at L.A. to win the 2nd half.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Rams
Les Bowen: Eagles
Paul Domowitch: Rams
Marcus Hayes: Rams (Best bet of the week)
Jeff McLane: Eagles
EJ Smith: Rams
Vegas Vic: Eagles
Not doubting Tom Brady, but counting on Christian McCaffrey to do his usual dance and keep this one tight.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Panthers
Les Bowen: Panthers
Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes: Panthers
Jeff McLane: Panthers
EJ Smith: Buccaneers
Vegas Vic: Panthers
Big Ben Roethlisberger looked solid in his return, but that was against the Jets. Denver should offer more, at least a cover.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Steelers
Les Bowen: Broncos
Paul Domowitch: Steelers
Marcus Hayes: Steelers
Jeff McLane: Steelers
EJ Smith: Broncos
Vegas Vic: Broncos
Just a lean, but would go hard at the over on Zeke Elliott’s rushing yards, and maybe tickle over 52 for the game.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Falcons
Les Bowen: Falcons
Paul Domowitch: Cowboys
Marcus Hayes: Cowboys
Jeff McLane: Cowboys
EJ Smith: Falcons
Vegas Vic: Cowboys
Not thrilled laying a TD on the road, but Sam Darnold still doesn’t have a clue, and head coach Adam Gase is in a daze.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: 49ers
Les Bowen: 49ers (Best bet)
Paul Domowitch: 49ers
Marcus Hayes: 49ers
Jeff McLane: 49ers
EJ Smith: 49ers
Vegas Vic: 49ers
Going all in on my favorite New York, actually, the only team in New York, the Bills. Last season, the Buffs had no trouble with the Fish, posting a 31-21 win at home, and then an even easier 37-20 win down in Miami. This game is really about a young gun who is just starting to realize his potential, 24-year-old Josh Allen, against an aging, OK very old, well-traveled (eight different teams) veteran QB, 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick, who needs to trim that beard. One week doesn’t make a season, but the gigantic stats gap between these two is Grand Canyon-esque. Allen was 33-of-46 for 312 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs, while Fitzpatrick hit 20-of-30 for only 191 yards, with 0 TDs and 3 INTs. Fitz from Harvard gets the nod over Allen from Wyoming in the classroom. But we ain’t Zooming today. We’re on the grass, and it’s gonna be an easy breezy W for the Buffs. Only one thing left to say, and you know what’s coming, this is my BEST BET baby!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bills
Les Bowen: Dolphins
Paul Domowitch: Bills
Marcus Hayes: Bills
Jeff McLane: Dolphins
EJ Smith: Bills (Best bet)
Vegas Vic: Bills (Best bet)
Yes, Minny gave up 364 air yards and 4 TDs last week, but that was against Aaron Rodgers. This week, they face Philip Rivers, and Old Man Rivers ain’t no Mr. Discount Double Check. Actually, Rivers comes in with one stat that should scare your wallet. He has thrown 13 INTs in his last eight games. Indy’s secondary allowed “The Mustache,” Gardner Minshew, to complete 19-of-20. That’s 95%, and that’s why we’re on the Purple People.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Vikings
Les Bowen: Colts
Paul Domowitch: Vikings
Marcus Hayes: Colts
Jeff McLane: Vikings
EJ Smith: Vikings
Vegas Vic: Vikings
Speaking of Mr. Discount Double Check, he told the Green Bay front office “I got your Jordan Love right here,” with a brilliant Week 1 outing (364 yards and 4 TDs). Now he faces a Detroit team that has covered only two of its last 12, and has a secondary that’s in a world of hurt. Maybe Lions coach Matt Patricia needs to call his old boss, Double B, Bill Belichick, and ask for some help to end the ugly 10-game losing streak.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Lions
Les Bowen: Packers
Paul Domowitch: Lions
Marcus Hayes: Packers
Jeff McLane: Packers
EJ Smith: Packers
Vegas Vic: Packers
Still not sold on NY’s Daniel Jones, but Mitch Trubisky’s Chicago crew has covered only three of the last 13.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Giants
Les Bowen: Giants
Paul Domowitch: Bears
Marcus Hayes: Bears
Jeff McLane: Giants
EJ Smith: Giants
Vegas Vic: Giants
Nine looks like a steep hill to climb, but let me throw some history at you. Last season, Tennessee lost at Jacksonville in the first meeting, 20-7, with Marcus Mariota (23-40, O TDs) under center. In the rematch at Nashville, the Titans busted up the Jags, with, yes, Ryan Tannehill at QB. Tannehill was only, he said sarcastically, 14-18 for 259 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs. You know we love The Mustache, but he ain’t gonna hit 19-of-20 again in this lifetime.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Jaguars
Les Bowen: Jaguars
Paul Domowitch: Titans
Marcus Hayes: Jaguars
Jeff McLane: Jaguars
EJ Smith: Jaguars
Vegas Vic: Titans
Washington’s D looked impressive against a virtual statue, Wentz, but now they face the elusive, dangerous and accurate Kyler Murray. Different world. I like 'Zona to get the W, but love 'em to win the first quarter.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Washington
Les Bowen: Washington
Paul Domowitch: Cardinals (Best bet)
Marcus Hayes: Cardinals
Jeff McLane: Cardinals (Best bet)
EJ Smith: Cardinals
Vegas Vic: Cardinals
Just put me down for Baltimore on every game, all season no matter what the line is. Unless Lamar is out.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Ravens
Les Bowen: Ravens
Paul Domowitch: Texans
Marcus Hayes: Ravens
Jeff McLane: Texans
EJ Smith: Ravens
Vegas Vic: Ravens
Andy Reid is money. His KC squad is working on a 10-0 perfecto, straight up and against the spread.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chiefs
Les Bowen: Chiefs
Paul Domowitch: Chiefs
Marcus Hayes: Chiefs
Jeff McLane: Chargers
EJ Smith: Chiefs
Vegas Vic: Chiefs
“Honestly, I think he’s in a way underrated by the media or the fans. I don’t really see anybody better than this player,” said Bill Belichick when asked about Russell Wilson. Double V totally agrees with Double B.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Patriots (Best bet)
Les Bowen: Seahwaks
Paul Domowitch: Seahawks
Marcus Hayes: Seahawks
Jeff McLane: Seahawks
EJ Smith: Seahawks
Vegas Vic: Seahawks
Opening night in Vegas, opening a new stadium, and the Saints will be without all-world WR Michael Thomas. Raiders plus is my side.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Saints
Les Bowen: Saints
Paul Domowitch: Raiders
Marcus Hayes: Saints
Jeff McLane: Raiders
EJ Smith: Saints
Vegas Vic: Raiders
Entering Week 2/Best bets in parentheses
1. Vegas Vic (1-0), 10-6, .625
2. Marcus Hayes (0-1), 9-7, .563
3. Les Bowen (1-0), 8-8, .500
t4. Ed Barkowitz (0-1), 8-8, .500
t4. Paul Domowitch (0-1), 8-8, .500
6. EJ Smith (0-1), 7-9, .438
7. Jeff McLane (1-0), 6-10, .375
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 1-0, Marcus Hayes 1-0, Les Bowen 0-1, Paul Domowitch 0-1, Jeff McLane 0-1, EJ Smith 0-1, Vegas Vic 0-1.