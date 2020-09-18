Please do not base your Week 2 handicapping on the Week 1 results. Of course, you are looking at the stats and the box scores, but c’mon, it’s only one week. Case in point. Are the Eagles as bad as they looked in the opener? Is Washington kind of OK? Will Carson Wentz be able to avoid Aaron Donald? I did the required research and loved the way the Eagles started the game. Wentz was brilliant, hitting on 9-of-11 passes for 123 yards and a TD in the first quarter. The Birds had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first and a 17-7 lead at the half. Philly gets back a key piece on the offensive line in Lane Johnson, and that should help against the Rams' ferocious pass rush. I’m not thrilled with the pick for the game but will drop some cash on the Eagles at pick ’em to win the first quarter. And if the Eagles managed to win the first half, would throw a handful of chips at L.A. to win the 2nd half.