And you thought you were down on the 0-2 Eagles.
Vegas Vic and our staff writers don’t have much hope that the Birds will turn things around on Sunday against the likewise 0-2 Bengals, Only two of our seven prognosticators picked the Eagles to win. Ouch.
Here is how VV sees this week’s games, with our writers making their picks, too.
You never want to just base a pick on a trend no matter how delicious that trend looks. But after doing the required research, we found out that the Bengals come to the Linc with a 9-0 spread against the Birds. And that was without the ATM we call Joe Burrow. His Cincy team is 0-2. But depending on where you shop, 2-0 against the spot. Throw in a 10-3-2 spread record last season at LSU, with a superb 7-0-1 cover log on the road, and you can see why we keep hitting the Burreaux ATM. He was was 37-of-61 against the Browns for 316 yards, with 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Kind of feel bad for the Eagles and all the injuries, but Carson Wentz just seems a little lost. Maybe the sputtering Green Machine can squeeze out a win. But since they have covered only one of the last six at home, we’ve got to buy the dog, or the visiting Bengal Tiger. – Vegas Vic
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bengals
Les Bowen: Bengals
Paul Domowitch: Eagles
Marcus Hayes: Bengals
Jeff McLane: Eagles
EJ Smith: Bengals
Vegas Vic: Bengals
“Slam” Newton, Jon Gruden’s nickname for Cam, is off to an amazing start with New England. He has completed 71% of his passes, which is fabulous. But Derek Carr (73%) is even better out in Vegas. Carr has an enormous chip on his shoulder. Why? The Raiders brought in Marcus Mariota, and the chatter was Double M would replace Carr. Mariota is on injured reserve, while Carr has hit 50-of-68 for 523 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs. Going to bet on the big chip.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Patriots
Les Bowen: Raiders
Paul Domowitch: Raiders
Marcus Hayes: Raiders
Jeff McLane: Patriots
EJ Smith: Patriots
Vegas Vic: Raiders
Buffalo QB Josh Allen leads the NFL is passing yardage with 729, and that should be good enough to squeeze out a W.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Bills
Les Bowen: Rams
Paul Domowitch: Rams
Marcus Hayes: Rams
Jeff McLane: Bills
EJ Smith: Bills
Vegas Vic: Bills
If you like trends, note that Houston is a money-making 8-1 after a double-digit loss at home.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Texans
Les Bowen: Steelers
Paul Domowitch: Texans
Marcus Hayes: Steelers
Jeff McLane: Texans
EJ Smith: Steelers
Vegas Vic: Texans
Sure no Saquon Barkley. But for San Fran, Nick Bosa is gone, Solomon Thomas is gone, and Jimmy Garoppolo is questionable.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Giants
Les Bowen: 49ers
Paul Domowitch: 49ers
Marcus Hayes: Giants
Jeff McLane: 49ers
EJ Smith: 49ers
Vegas Vic: Giants
Tennessee has covered five of the last six as a favorite, and Ryan Tannehill over Captain Kirk should be a breeze.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Vikings
Les Bowen: Titans (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch: Titans
Marcus Hayes: Vikings
Jeff McLane: Vikings (Best Bet)
EJ Smith: Titans
Vegas Vic: Titans
Looks like Baker Mayfield is learning how to manage a game. And that ain’t a bad thing. The Baker was 16-of-23 last week for 219 yards, but most of the offensive noise came from RBs Nick Chubb (124 yards) and Kareem Hunt (86), who combined for 210 yards. Makes life much easier for the Baker. And if you just saw a stat about Washington leading the league with 11 QB sacks, eight came against the statue in the Eagles backfield, Carson Wentz.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Washington
Les Bowen: Washington
Paul Domowitch: Browns
Marcus Hayes: Browns
Jeff McLane: Browns
EJ Smith: Washington
Vegas Vic: Browns
Yea, Mitchell Trubisky was all that in the opener against the Lions, completing 20-of-36 for 242 yards and 3 TDs, with no INTs. But then Mitchell turned back into Mitch against the New York Giants last week, completing 18-of-28 for just 198 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. Heard that some of the Bears are calling Trubisky ‘Money-makin Mitch.’ Guess that they have not looked at the spread logs, where there were only two covers in the last nine games (22%). Now turn to Matt Ryan, and we’re talking magnificent. Matty Ice has thrown for 731 yards with 6 TDs and just 1 INT, and owns a gorgeous 109.6 rating. And if you’re wondering about Chicago’s 2-0 vs. Atlanta’s 0-2, let me tell you that the 2-0 came against the Giants and Lions, two of the worst, while the 0-2 came against the Seahawks and Cowboys, two of the best. Easy money, and that’s why there’s only one thing left to say, this Is my best bet.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Falcons
Les Bowen: Falcons
Paul Domowitch: Bears (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes: Falcons
Jeff McLane: Bears
EJ Smith: Falcons
Vegas Vic: Falcons (Best Bet)
Old Man Rivers still has some get up and go, while the New Yorkers have covered only one of the last eight on the road.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Colts
Les Bowen: Colts
Paul Domowitch: Colts
Marcus Hayes: Colts
Jeff McLane: Jets
EJ Smith: Colts
Vegas Vic: Colts
Just two words that matter: Christian McCaffrey. Run CMC is responsible for only 80% of Carolina’s TDs so far this season. No Christian, so they’ll turn to Mike Davis. Who? Exactly my point.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Chargers
Les Bowen: Panthers
Paul Domowitch: Chargers
Marcus Hayes: Chargers
Jeff McLane: Panthers
EJ Smith: Panthers
Vegas Vic: Chargers
Really love Detroit QB Matthew Stafford as a QB and a human but just not this week against Arizona. Before the season started, I threw out an over/under total wins play on the Cardinals, taking over 7.5. As the late Freddy Prinze used to say, “Looking good.” Detroit gets star receiver Kenny Golladay back, but it ain’t going to matter because this tame group of Lions have allowed a staggering 69 points in the first two games. Gimme some more Kyler!
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Cardinals
Les Bowen: Cardinals
Paul Domowitch: Cardinals
Marcus Hayes: Lions
Jeff McLane: Lions
EJ Smith: Cardinals
Vegas Vic: Cardinals
Speaking of old, Tom Brady over Denver backup QB Jeff Driskel sounds like a mismatch. Put me down for TB12.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Broncos
Les Bowen: Broncos
Paul Domowitch: Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes: Broncos
Jeff McLane: Broncos
EJ Smith: Buccaneers
Vegas Vic: Buccaneers
Dallas knows how to score, putting up 57 points so far, while Seattle has allowed 55. Did anyone say “over?”
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Cowboys
Les Bowen: Seahawks
Paul Domowitch: Seahawks
Marcus Hayes: Seahawks
Jeff McLane: Seahawks
EJ Smith: Seahawks
Vegas Vic: Cowboys
Just a five-year age difference, but Aaron Rodgers (36) looks way better than Drew Brees (41) at this point.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Packers (Best Bet)
Les Bowen: Packers
Paul Domowitch: Packers
Marcus Hayes: Packers (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane: Saints
EJ Smith: Packers
Vegas Vic: Packers
What a matchup. You ain’t going to see Patrick Mahomes as an underdog too often, maybe never again this season unless they have to fight Baltimore in the playoffs. Patrick has covered five of six as a dog (83%), so we’re buying.
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Ravens
Les Bowen: Ravens
Paul Domowitch: Chiefs
Marcus Hayes: Ravens
Jeff McLane: Ravens
EJ Smith: Ravens
Vegas Vic: Chiefs
Staff picks:
Ed Barkowitz: Dolphins
Les Bowen: Jaguars
Paul Domowitch: Dolphins
Marcus Hayes: Jaguars
Jeff McLane: Jaguars
EJ Smith: Jaguars
Vegas Vic: Jaguars
Entering Week 3/Best bets in parentheses
1. Les Bowen (2-0), 19-13, .594
t2. EJ Smith (0-2), 19-13, .594
t2. Vegas Vic (0-2), 19-13, .594
4. Marcus Hayes (1-1), 17-15, .531
5. Jeff McLane (2-0), 15-17, .469
6. Paul Domowitch (1-1), 15-17, .469
7. Ed Barkowitz (0-2), 15-17, .469
Last week
EJ Smith 12-4, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen 11-5, 1-0
Jeff McLane 9-7, 1-0
Vegas Vic 9-7, 0-1
Marcus Hayes 8-8, 1-0
Paul Domowitch 7-9, 1-0
Ed Barkowitz 7-9, 0-1
Picking Eagles’ games
Ed Barkowitz 2-0, Marcus Hayes 2-0, Les Bowen 1-1, Paul Domowitch 1-1, EJ Smith 1-1, Jeff McLane 0-2, Vegas Vic 0-2.