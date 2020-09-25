You never want to just base a pick on a trend no matter how delicious that trend looks. But after doing the required research, we found out that the Bengals come to the Linc with a 9-0 spread against the Birds. And that was without the ATM we call Joe Burrow. His Cincy team is 0-2. But depending on where you shop, 2-0 against the spot. Throw in a 10-3-2 spread record last season at LSU, with a superb 7-0-1 cover log on the road, and you can see why we keep hitting the Burreaux ATM. He was was 37-of-61 against the Browns for 316 yards, with 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Kind of feel bad for the Eagles and all the injuries, but Carson Wentz just seems a little lost. Maybe the sputtering Green Machine can squeeze out a win. But since they have covered only one of the last six at home, we’ve got to buy the dog, or the visiting Bengal Tiger. – Vegas Vic