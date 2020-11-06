I think the Texans will be celebrating after this weekend. That’s because Houston has won 11 of the last 13 games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jags are switching to rookie Jake Luton at quarterback.

Here are my other picks, and the selections of our staff:

Seahawks (3) BILLS (55), 1 p.m.

Don’t like Buffalo’s recent work against the spread (0-4), but really like Seattle’s 10-2 straight up record as road favorites.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Bills
Les Bowen
Seahawks
Paul Domowitch
Bills
Marcus Hayes
Seahawks
Jeff McLane
Bills
EJ Smith
Seahawks
Vegas Vic
Seahawks

FALCONS (4) Broncos (50), 1 p.m.

Congrats to Raheem Morris, who has won two of three since taking over for Dan Quinn in Atlanta. But there are problems. Like 0-4 straight up at home and as a favorite. Watching last week’s game, we saw two Drew Locks at QB for Denver. In the first three quarters, he was 13-of-25 for 98 yards and an INT. The Broncos were in a 24-10 hole starting the fourth quarter, and the other Drew Lock started to play some serious ball. He hit on 14-of-18 for 155 yards and 3 TDs. Not sure which Lock we’re gonna get, so here’s how we roll. Taking the Falcons to win the first quarter because why? Because they’ve started strong all season, and all you have to do is lay 0.5 points, more commonly known as a hook. Then, with the ATL most likely in the lead, we’ll switch sides, and ride the Broncs to win the 4th Q because why? Because they’ll be an underdog, and as we all know, the Falcons defense is prone to blowing a lead.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Falcons
Les Bowen
Broncos
Paul Domowitch
Broncos
Marcus Hayes
Falcons
Jeff McLane
Falcons
EJ Smith
Broncos
Vegas Vic
Broncos

TITANS (6) Bears (46.5), 1 p.m.

Since Nick Foles has thrown for 8 TDs but has 7 ugly INTs, we have to look Ryan Tannehill’s way.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Titans
Les Bowen
Bears
Paul Domowitch
Bears
Marcus Hayes
Titans
Jeff McLane
Bears
EJ Smith
Titans
Vegas Vic
Titans

VIKINGS (4) Lions (52.5), 1 p.m.

At the moment, Detroit is listing QB Matthew Stafford as questionable in the COVID-19 protocol. If Stafford plays, we like Minnesota. If he is out, and Chase Daniel is under center, we totally love the Purple People.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Vikings
Les Bowen
Lions
Paul Domowitch
Vikings
Marcus Hayes
Vikings
Jeff McLane
Lions
EJ Smith
Lions
Vegas Vic
Vikings

Ravens (2.5) COLTS (47), 1 p.m. (CBS3)

Looking over Indy’s games and the 5-2 record, something really caught my eye. Check out the five wins. The Jets, Vikings, Bears, Bengals and Lions. Check out the five QBs. Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Nick Foles, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Not all statues but, with the exception of Burrow, pretty close. Check out the two losses to the Jaguars and Browns. Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield. They can scramble, baby. This week, Lamar Jackson. Case closed!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Ravens (Best Bet)
Les Bowen
Colts
Paul Domowitch
Ravens (Best Bet)
Marcus Hayes
Ravens
Jeff McLane
Ravens
EJ Smith
Ravens
Vegas Vic
Ravens
CHIEFS (11) Panthers (52.5), 1 p.m.

This is an either/or. Either Christian McCaffrey plays, and you tickle the dog, or, he sits, and you close the wallet.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Panthers
Les Bowen
Chiefs (Best Bet)
Paul Domowitch
Panthers
Marcus Hayes
Chiefs
Jeff McLane
Chiefs
EJ Smith
Chiefs
Vegas Vic
Panthers

Texans (7) JAGUARS (51.5), 1 p.m.

First thing you do is pls. check the COVID-19 list for each team. They update daily, and you’ll find some very important names on the list. After you’ve finished, c’mon down to Jacksonville and lemme tell you why the Texans will rock. First, have you ever seen a road team with a 1-6 record listed as a 7-point favorite? That’s the first clue. The second clue is some recent history to fall back on. These teams played in October down in Houston, and the Texans rolled to an easy 30-14 win. Deshaun Watson was on fire, hitting on 25-of-35 for 359 yards and 3 TDs. Third clue is Houston has won 11 of the last 13 games against the Jaguars. The fourth clue is, no Mustache. The Jags will be switching to rookie Jake Luton at QB, his first ever NFL start. The fifth clue is, these words coming from J.J. Watt. “I’m angry. It sucks.” That’s one guy you don’t want lining up breathing fire balls. Put all the clues together, and Colonel Mustard says, this is my best bet, baby!

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Jaguars
Les Bowen
Texans
Paul Domowitch
Jaguars
Marcus Hayes
Texans
Jeff McLane
Jaguars
EJ Smith
Texans
Vegas Vic
Texans (Best Bet)

WASHINGTON (2.5) Giants (41.5), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

Have not picked the Washington Football Team this season, and might not ever again, but this looks like a tasty spot. Kyle Allen took over for Dwayne Haskins, and even though it’s a small sample, we’re talking a perfect 2-0. Allen was on target last week, clicking on 15-of-25 for 194 yards and 2 TDs. And we kinda like what is happening on the defensive side in D.C., with the stop unit allowing only 23 points the last two games.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Washington
Les Bowen
Giants
Paul Domowitch
Giants
Marcus Hayes
Washington
Jeff McLane
Giants
EJ Smith
Washington
Vegas Vic
Washington

CHARGERS (PK) Raiders (53.5), 4:05 p.m.

Kinda lean to the Lightning Bolts but would recommend the Under since this matchup has gone low in 9 of the last 11.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Raiders
Les Bowen
Chargers
Paul Domowitch
Raiders
Marcus Hayes
Raiders
Jeff McLane
Chargers (Best Bet)
EJ Smith
Chargers
Vegas Vic
Chargers

Steelers (14) COWBOYS (42), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)

Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Does it really matter? My guys at the National Football Post tell me that Pitt is just 1-12 as a double-digit road favorite since 1980. Call me a contrarian, but this looks like Steel, 28-6.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cowboys
Les Bowen
Cowboys
Paul Domowitch
Cowboys
Marcus Hayes
Steelers (Best Bet)
Jeff McLane
Steelers
EJ Smith
Steelers (Best Bet)
Vegas Vic
Steelers

CARDINALS (5) Dolphins (48), 4:25 p.m.

We adjusted just fine to daylight savings time, and thinking that Arizona is gonna adjust just fine to Tua Time. Don’t wanna toot my horn, but did pick the Cards to go Over 7.5 wins, and they’re already at five. Put number six in the book. Credit to the Miami defense that made L.A.'s Jared Goff look like, well, Jared Goff, but now they have to face this Kyler Murray kid, and good luck finding him. Last time the Fish faced a smallish QB who could run, Russell Wilson, they lost, 31-23.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Cardinals
Les Bowen
Dolphins
Paul Domowitch
Cardinals
Marcus Hayes
Dolphins
Jeff McLane
Cardinals
EJ Smith
Cardinals
Vegas Vic
Cardinals
BUCCANEERS (4.5) Saints (51.5), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)

Combined age of Brady and Brees is 84 years. Which old guy you like? We’re tickling 43-year-old TB12. A light tickle.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Saints
Les Bowen
Saints
Paul Domowitch
Buccaneers
Marcus Hayes
Buccaneers
Jeff McLane
Saints
EJ Smith
Saints
Vegas Vic
Buccaneers

Monday

Patriots (7) JETS (42.5), 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

I would rather be watching Marie Osmond’s BodyGym TV show than the ugliest Monday matchup since, well, the Giants/Bucs last week.

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Jets
Les Bowen
Patriots
Paul Domowitch
Jets
Marcus Hayes
Jets
Jeff McLane
Patriots
EJ Smith
Patriots
Vegas Vic
Jets

Thursday

Packers (5.5) 49ERS (50.5)

Staff picks:

Ed Barkowitz
Packers
Les Bowen
Packers
Paul Domowitch
Packers
Marcus Hayes
Packers
Jeff McLane
Packers
EJ Smith
Packers
Vegas Vic
Packers

Standings

Entering Week 9

Best Bets
Overall
Pct.
1. E.J. Smith
3-5
62-53-2
.538
2. Paul Domowitch
6-2
59-56-2
.513
3. Vegas Vic
3-5
59-56-2
.513
4. Marcus Hayes
4-4
58-57-2
.504
5. Les Bowen
5-3
56-59-2
.487
6. Ed Barkowitz
3-5
54-61-2
.470
7. Jeff McLane
6-2
53-62-2
.462

Last week

Ed Barkowitz 6-8, 0-1 BB

Les Bowen 5-9, 1-0

Paul Domowitch 7-7, 1-0

Marcus Hayes 7-7, 1-0

Jeff McLane 8-6, 1-0

EJ Smith 7-7, 0-1

Vegas Vic 8-6, 1-0