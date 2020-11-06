Congrats to Raheem Morris, who has won two of three since taking over for Dan Quinn in Atlanta. But there are problems. Like 0-4 straight up at home and as a favorite. Watching last week’s game, we saw two Drew Locks at QB for Denver. In the first three quarters, he was 13-of-25 for 98 yards and an INT. The Broncos were in a 24-10 hole starting the fourth quarter, and the other Drew Lock started to play some serious ball. He hit on 14-of-18 for 155 yards and 3 TDs. Not sure which Lock we’re gonna get, so here’s how we roll. Taking the Falcons to win the first quarter because why? Because they’ve started strong all season, and all you have to do is lay 0.5 points, more commonly known as a hook. Then, with the ATL most likely in the lead, we’ll switch sides, and ride the Broncs to win the 4th Q because why? Because they’ll be an underdog, and as we all know, the Falcons defense is prone to blowing a lead.