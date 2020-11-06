I think the Texans will be celebrating after this weekend. That’s because Houston has won 11 of the last 13 games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Jags are switching to rookie Jake Luton at quarterback.
Here are my other picks, and the selections of our staff:
Don’t like Buffalo’s recent work against the spread (0-4), but really like Seattle’s 10-2 straight up record as road favorites.
Staff picks:
Congrats to Raheem Morris, who has won two of three since taking over for Dan Quinn in Atlanta. But there are problems. Like 0-4 straight up at home and as a favorite. Watching last week’s game, we saw two Drew Locks at QB for Denver. In the first three quarters, he was 13-of-25 for 98 yards and an INT. The Broncos were in a 24-10 hole starting the fourth quarter, and the other Drew Lock started to play some serious ball. He hit on 14-of-18 for 155 yards and 3 TDs. Not sure which Lock we’re gonna get, so here’s how we roll. Taking the Falcons to win the first quarter because why? Because they’ve started strong all season, and all you have to do is lay 0.5 points, more commonly known as a hook. Then, with the ATL most likely in the lead, we’ll switch sides, and ride the Broncs to win the 4th Q because why? Because they’ll be an underdog, and as we all know, the Falcons defense is prone to blowing a lead.
Staff picks:
Since Nick Foles has thrown for 8 TDs but has 7 ugly INTs, we have to look Ryan Tannehill’s way.
Staff picks:
At the moment, Detroit is listing QB Matthew Stafford as questionable in the COVID-19 protocol. If Stafford plays, we like Minnesota. If he is out, and Chase Daniel is under center, we totally love the Purple People.
Staff picks:
Looking over Indy’s games and the 5-2 record, something really caught my eye. Check out the five wins. The Jets, Vikings, Bears, Bengals and Lions. Check out the five QBs. Sam Darnold, Kirk Cousins, Nick Foles, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Not all statues but, with the exception of Burrow, pretty close. Check out the two losses to the Jaguars and Browns. Gardner Minshew and Baker Mayfield. They can scramble, baby. This week, Lamar Jackson. Case closed!
Staff picks:
This is an either/or. Either Christian McCaffrey plays, and you tickle the dog, or, he sits, and you close the wallet.
Staff picks:
First thing you do is pls. check the COVID-19 list for each team. They update daily, and you’ll find some very important names on the list. After you’ve finished, c’mon down to Jacksonville and lemme tell you why the Texans will rock. First, have you ever seen a road team with a 1-6 record listed as a 7-point favorite? That’s the first clue. The second clue is some recent history to fall back on. These teams played in October down in Houston, and the Texans rolled to an easy 30-14 win. Deshaun Watson was on fire, hitting on 25-of-35 for 359 yards and 3 TDs. Third clue is Houston has won 11 of the last 13 games against the Jaguars. The fourth clue is, no Mustache. The Jags will be switching to rookie Jake Luton at QB, his first ever NFL start. The fifth clue is, these words coming from J.J. Watt. “I’m angry. It sucks.” That’s one guy you don’t want lining up breathing fire balls. Put all the clues together, and Colonel Mustard says, this is my best bet, baby!
Staff picks:
Have not picked the Washington Football Team this season, and might not ever again, but this looks like a tasty spot. Kyle Allen took over for Dwayne Haskins, and even though it’s a small sample, we’re talking a perfect 2-0. Allen was on target last week, clicking on 15-of-25 for 194 yards and 2 TDs. And we kinda like what is happening on the defensive side in D.C., with the stop unit allowing only 23 points the last two games.
Staff picks:
Kinda lean to the Lightning Bolts but would recommend the Under since this matchup has gone low in 9 of the last 11.
Staff picks:
Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Does it really matter? My guys at the National Football Post tell me that Pitt is just 1-12 as a double-digit road favorite since 1980. Call me a contrarian, but this looks like Steel, 28-6.
Staff picks:
We adjusted just fine to daylight savings time, and thinking that Arizona is gonna adjust just fine to Tua Time. Don’t wanna toot my horn, but did pick the Cards to go Over 7.5 wins, and they’re already at five. Put number six in the book. Credit to the Miami defense that made L.A.'s Jared Goff look like, well, Jared Goff, but now they have to face this Kyler Murray kid, and good luck finding him. Last time the Fish faced a smallish QB who could run, Russell Wilson, they lost, 31-23.
Staff picks:
Combined age of Brady and Brees is 84 years. Which old guy you like? We’re tickling 43-year-old TB12. A light tickle.
Staff picks:
I would rather be watching Marie Osmond’s BodyGym TV show than the ugliest Monday matchup since, well, the Giants/Bucs last week.
Staff picks:
Staff picks:
Entering Week 9
Last week
Ed Barkowitz 6-8, 0-1 BB
Les Bowen 5-9, 1-0
Paul Domowitch 7-7, 1-0
Marcus Hayes 7-7, 1-0
Jeff McLane 8-6, 1-0
EJ Smith 7-7, 0-1
Vegas Vic 8-6, 1-0