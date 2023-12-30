Eagles can still win NFC’s top playoff seed with help from the Cowboys; 10 teams face elimination

The Eagles (11-4) have already clinched a playoff berth and are in the driver’s seat in the NFC East, but the Birds also still have a shot at ending up with the NFC’s top playoff spot.

So how would you feel about rooting for the Cowboys tonight?

Dallas (10-5) hosts the Detroit Lions (11-4) Saturday night on ESPN and ABC in a special edition of Monday Night Football (because there are no NFL games scheduled for Monday because of college football). Right now the Eagles are the No. 2 seed, but if the Lions and Birds both ended the season 13-4, Detroit would win a tiebreaker because they’d have a better record against common opponents.

If the Lions lose to the Cowboys, that would give the Eagles an edge in the tiebreakers with a better record against common opponents. Then two wins by the Eagles paired with two losses by the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) would earn the Birds the NFC’s top playoff spot for the second season in a row, and with it a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the postseason.

If the Eagles and Lions both lose this weekend and the 49ers defeat the Washington Commanders (4-11), San Francisco will clinch the No. 1 seed.

NFC East playoff scenarios

Compared to the No. 1 seed, the scenarios in the NFC East are pretty straightforward for the Eagles.

If the Birds win their final two games, they win the division, regardless of what the Cowboys do. That would lock the Eagles into at least the No. 3 seed, where they would host a playoff game at the Linc on wild-card weekend against the No. 6 seed, which is currently the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles could also clinch the NFC East in Week 17 if they defeat the Arizona Cardinals and the Cowboys lose to the Lions Saturday night.

There are three scenarios remaining where the Cowboys could still win the NFC East, but they would all require at least one Eagles loss. They are:

Cowboys defeat the Lions and Commanders, and the Eagles lose to the Giants in Week 18. The Cowboys and Eagles would both end the season at 12-5, but Dallas would win the tiebreaker thanks to their better divisional record. Cowboys defeat the Lions and Commanders, and the Eagles lose to the Cardinals on Sunday. This time the Cowboys would win the tiebreaker because they’d have a better winning percentage within the NFC. Cowboys lose to the Lions but defeat the Commanders, and the Eagles lose both of their remaining games. The Cowboys and Eagles would both end the season at 11-6, and Dallas would win the tiebreaker thanks to their better divisional record.

NFC East standings

NFC playoff picture

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by a resurgent Baker Mayfield, can clinch the NFC South with a win Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (7-8). A Bucs loss paired with a win by the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) would create a three-way tie for the division between the Buccaneers, Falcons, and Saints heading into Week 18.

The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) can clinch a playoff berth with a win against the New York Giants (5-10) and a loss by the Seattle Seahawks (8-7).

The winner of Week 17′s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers (7-8) and Minnesota Vikings (7-8) will remain in the wild-card hunt entering the final week of the season, while the loser will drop to 7-9 and face elimination if the Seahawks and Rams win.

Two NFC teams will be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose on Sunday — the Saints and Chicago Bears (6-9). The Falcons can also be eliminated with a loss and either a Buccaneers win or wins by both the Seahawks and Rams.

NFC standings

Clinched the playoffs: San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions

Eliminated from playoffs: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New York Giants

AFC playoff picture

The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) remain ahead of the pack in the AFC, and will clinch both the AFC North and the No. 1 seed with a win Sunday against the Miami Dolphins (11-4).

If the Dolphins win, Miami would clinch the AFC East for the first time since 2008. The Dolphins would also clinch the division if the Buffalo Bills (9-6) lose to the New England Patriots (4-11) on Sunday.

The Bills can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win and a lot of help. The easiest path to the postseason for the Bills would be a win Sunday and losses by both the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) and either the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) or Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7).

The Jaguars are currently tied for first place in the AFC South, but could clinch the division with a win Sunday paired with losses by the Indianapolis Colts (8-7) and Houston Texans (8-7).

The Cleveland Browns (11-5) became just the third AFC team to clinch a playoff spot with their win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. If the Ravens lose, the Browns could still end up landing the No. 1 seed, but it’s an unlikely scenario that would also require the Ravens to lose against the Steelers in Week 18 and the Browns to defeat the Bengals on the road. The Browns would also need the Dolphins to lose to the Bills in Week 18.

The Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss Sunday. Four more teams can be eliminated with a loss and some help: Broncos, Texans, Bengals, and Steelers.

Here’s a detailed look at all the elimination scenarios, courtesy of NFL playoffs analyst Joe Ferreira:

AFC standings

Clinched the playoffs: Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns

Eliminated from playoffs: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Chargers

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin with the wild-card round, with the first game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13 on NBC.

There are six wild-card games that will air on Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. The new wrinkle this year is one wild-card game will stream exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s subscription service.

Here’s the 2023-24 NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round: Jan. 13 to 15 Divisional round: Jan. 20 to 21 AFC and NFC championship games: Jan. 28 Super Bowl LVIII: Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m.

Week 17 schedule

Thursday

Browns 37, Jets 20

Saturday

Lions (11-4) at Cowboys (10-5), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

