Brandon Graham thinks the 49ers — not Eagles — are the best team in the league. Everyone else agrees.

The Eagles got “whooped” on Sunday by the 49ers, Brandon Graham said on 94WIP on Tuesday.

It’s hard to disagree with him after watching the 49ers’ 42-19 win. The Birds were strong in the first quarter, but settled for field goals on two red zone trips, and the Niners took over in the second quarter, backing up the trash talk and taking home the win.

“The 49ers are the best team in the NFC,” Graham told hosts Joe DeCamara and John Ritchie. “There it is. They got us. We’ve got to get better, and that’s the challenge that we have but that’s the opportunity that we have with this team to make sure we do get better.”

Despite the loss, the Eagles still have the best record in the NFL at 10-2.

Here’s a look at what other people think about the Birds’ place in the NFL power rankings after this weekend’s games:

Eagles in NFL power rankings

ESPN: The Eagles dropped one spot to No. 2 in their weekly power rankings compared to last week. The 49ers overtook the Birds for the top spot. CBS Sports: The Niners rose two spots to take the top spot from the Eagles after “they beat them up in all facets of the game — on their field, no less.” The Birds, who sit in second, will face CBS Sports’ No. 3 team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday. Sports Illustrated: Noticing a trend yet? Sports Illustrated also bumped the Birds down a spot and replaced them with the Niners at No. 1. Yahoo! Sports: The Eagles dropped just one spot to No. 2 on the list behind San Francisco, but, like the result of Sunday’s game, Yahoo! Sports doesn’t think they’re in the same class. Sporting News: Once again, the Niners overtook the Birds thanks to their dominant win streak over the last four games, in which they’ve averaged almost 34 points per game.

NFL.com: The Eagles dropped two spots from No. 1 to No. 3 after the loss, trading places with the Niners. The Baltimore Ravens (9-3) sit at No. 2, just like they did last week. The Athletic: The Birds fell to No. 5 from No. 1 on The Athletic’s Power Rankings. The 49ers replaced them at No. 1, and Baltimore, Dallas and the Miami Dolphins fill in Nos. 2-4. Bleacher Report: The Eagles dropped just one spot to No. 2 in the Bleacher Report rankings, replaced at No. 1 by the 49ers, declaring that “while Philly may have the better record, the Niners are the better team.” The Ringer: The Birds dropped to No. 3 on their list behind San Francisco and Baltimore. But with Shaquille Leonard coming in to potentially help a linebacker group that struggled against the 49ers, the Eagles can still lock up the top seed in the NFC.

Could a win over the Cowboys put the Eagles back on top of the power rankings? We’ll see.