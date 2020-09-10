The NFL season kicks off Thursday in Kansas City with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.
Can the Chiefs repeat? Who will be the surprise teams this year? The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers and columnists have their say.
- NFC East: Cowboys
- NFC North: Vikings
- NFC South: Saints
- NFC West: Seahawks
- AFC East: Patriots
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Titans
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Bucs, Eagles
- AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Bills, Texans
- NFC Champion: Saints
- AFC Champion: Chiefs
- Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
- NFC East: Eagles
- NFC North: Vikings
- NFC South: Bucs
- NFC West: 49ers
- AFC East: Bills
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Titans
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, Saints, Packers
- AFC Wild Cards: Browns, Texans, Chargers
- NFC Champion: 49ers
- AFC Champion: Chiefs
- Super Bowl Champion: 49ers
- NFC East: Cowboys
- NFC North: Packers
- NFC South: Saints
- NFC West: Seahawks
- AFC East: Bills
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Titans
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: Eagles, Cards, 49ers
- AFC Wild Cards: Patriots, Steelers, Colts.
- NFC Champion: Saints
- AFC Champion: Chiefs
- Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
- NFC East: Cowboys
- NFC North: Packers
- NFC South: Saints
- NFC West: Seahawks
- AFC East: Bills
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Colts
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Bucs, Eagles
- AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Texans, Browns
- NFC Champion: Saints
- AFC Champion: Ravens
- Super Bowl Champion: Ravens
- NFC East: Cowboys
- NFC North: Vikings
- FC South: Falcons
- NFC West: 49ers
- AFC East: Patriots
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Colts
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: Eagles, Seahawks, Cardinals
- AFC Wild Cards: Texans, Bills, Steelers
- NFC Champion: Cowboys
- AFC Champion: Chiefs
- Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
- NFC East: Eagles
- NFC North: Packers
- NFC South: Saints
- NFC West: Seahawks
- AFC East: Patriots
- AFC North: Browns
- AFC South: Colts
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, 49ers, Rams
- AFC Wild Cards: Titans, Ravens, Bills
- NFC Champion: Saints
- AFC Champion: Chiefs
- Super Bowl Champion: Saints
- NFC East: Eagles
- NFC North: Packers
- NFC South: Saints
- NFC West: 49ers
- AFC East: Patriots
- AFC North: Ravens
- AFC South: Colts
- AFC West: Chiefs
- NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, Bucs, Seahawks
- AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Texans, Bills
- NFC Champion: 49ers
- AFC Champion: Ravens
- Super Bowl Champion: Ravens