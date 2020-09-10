The NFL season kicks off Thursday in Kansas City with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans.

Can the Chiefs repeat? Who will be the surprise teams this year? The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers and columnists have their say.

Jeff McLane

  • NFC East: Cowboys
  • NFC North: Vikings
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: Seahawks
  • AFC East: Patriots
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Titans
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Bucs, Eagles
  • AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Bills, Texans
  • NFC Champion: Saints
  • AFC Champion: Chiefs
  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

Paul Domowitch

  • NFC East: Eagles
  • NFC North: Vikings
  • NFC South: Bucs
  • NFC West: 49ers
  • AFC East: Bills
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Titans
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, Saints, Packers
  • AFC Wild Cards: Browns, Texans, Chargers
  • NFC Champion: 49ers
  • AFC Champion: Chiefs
  • Super Bowl Champion: 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season.
Les Bowen

  • NFC East: Cowboys
  • NFC North: Packers
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: Seahawks
  • AFC East: Bills
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Titans
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: Eagles, Cards, 49ers
  • AFC Wild Cards: Patriots, Steelers, Colts.
  • NFC Champion: Saints
  • AFC Champion: Chiefs
  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs

EJ Smith

  • NFC East: Cowboys
  • NFC North: Packers
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: Seahawks
  • AFC East: Bills
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Colts
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: 49ers, Bucs, Eagles
  • AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Texans, Browns
  • NFC Champion: Saints
  • AFC Champion: Ravens
  • Super Bowl Champion: Ravens

Mike Sielski

  • NFC East: Cowboys
  • NFC North: Vikings
  • FC South: Falcons
  • NFC West: 49ers
  • AFC East: Patriots
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Colts
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: Eagles, Seahawks, Cardinals
  • AFC Wild Cards: Texans, Bills, Steelers
  • NFC Champion: Cowboys
  • AFC Champion: Chiefs
  • Super Bowl Champion: Chiefs
Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl title 11 years ago. He is still searching for his second.
David Murphy

  • NFC East: Eagles
  • NFC North: Packers
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: Seahawks
  • AFC East: Patriots
  • AFC North: Browns
  • AFC South: Colts
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, 49ers, Rams
  • AFC Wild Cards: Titans, Ravens, Bills
  • NFC Champion: Saints
  • AFC Champion: Chiefs
  • Super Bowl Champion: Saints

Marcus Hayes

  • NFC East: Eagles
  • NFC North: Packers
  • NFC South: Saints
  • NFC West: 49ers
  • AFC East: Patriots
  • AFC North: Ravens
  • AFC South: Colts
  • AFC West: Chiefs
  • NFC Wild Cards: Cowboys, Bucs, Seahawks
  • AFC Wild Cards: Steelers, Texans, Bills
  • NFC Champion: 49ers
  • AFC Champion: Ravens
  • Super Bowl Champion: Ravens