The final preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans isn’t something most Eagles fans care about. But the two teams will take the field tonight at 8:15 p.m. as part of the debut of Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

After four years on Fox, Thursday Night Football is the first NFL package to be offered exclusively on streaming. So if you want to tune in tonight, you must have an Amazon Prime subscription (the tech giant is currently offering a 30-day trial).

Fortunately for Eagles fans, when the Birds take on the Texans in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football, the game will also air locally on television. It will also be available in bars and restaurants, thanks to a deal with DirecTV.

Calling tonight’s game will be a familiar voice — longtime NFL announcer Al Michaels, who left NBC’s Sunday Night Football after 16 years when his contract expired following the Super Bowl. Joining him in the booth is Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst, who will pull double duty this season by also calling college football games.

“I don’t know how he’s going to pull it off, but if anybody can do it, he can do it,” Michaels said during a conference call earlier this week.

Reporting from the sideline will be Kaylee Hartung, a former ESPN reporter who spent time most recently as a correspondent for ABC News.

Amazon will also have pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage, hosted by Charissa Thompson, who also hosts Fox NFL Kickoff on Sundays. It’s unclear who will join her tonight, but Amazon has added a group of former NFL players to their studio coverage, including Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

One former player who won’t be joining Amazon’s studio coverage is former Super Bowl champ Aqib Talib, who bowed out after his brother was arrested following a deadly brawl during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas that left a coach dead.

As for bells and whistles during the broadcast, Thursday Night Football producer Fred Gaudelli was tight lipped, but hinted at a number of features that will be available throughout the season, including alternate feeds, predictive statistics, and being able to check out replays on demand.

“Fred can’t talk about everything yet. We have some surprises planned for you,” said Marie Donoghue, the vice president of sports at Amazon.

Stephen A. Smith rips ‘useless’ Dak Prescott

Eagles fans can certainly relate to Stephen A. Smith’s hatred of the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday the animated host of ESPN’s First Take narrowed his sights on a specific target — Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Smith’s over-the-top criticism wasn’t centered on Prescott’s performance on the field or during training camp. Instead, the former Inquirer columnist and reporter’s anger was directed at Prescott’s ability in front of a camera.

“Dak Prescott is the worst interview in sports. The most useless, wasted time interview in sports. He says the same thing every year. No matter what’s going on with the Cowboys!” Smith said. “‘I feel very confident in us, I think we’re gonna be very good.’ ...He gives no insight.”

“You are the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. When you speak about expectations, it’s the same answer. When you speak about hope, it’s the same answer. When you speak about who you believe in, it’s the same answer. He never changes!” Smith continued. “It is a complete waste of time to talk to Dak Prescott. The most useless interview in sports is talking to Dak Prescott.”

Of course, Prescott hasn’t exactly been shy about his approach to interviews. During an interview on Dallas sports talk radio last month clipped by Awful Announcing, Prescott said he studied Peyton Manning’s evasive approach to being interviewed by reporters.

“I’ve watched a lot of Peyton Manning interviews in my day,” Prescott said. “So I took some nuggets from him. Learned how to say a lot without saying too much, you know?”

Smith is taking First Take to Cowboys training camp in Frisco, Texas. today, where he’ll be joined by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. No word if Prescott will join the broadcast.

Quick hits