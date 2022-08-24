Comcast isn’t interested in selling NBC Sports Philadelphia after the media giant sold its sister station, NBC Sports Washington, to Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

NBC Sports Washington was one of six regional sports networks owned by Comcast, which includes NBC Sports Philadelphia. But according to a network source not authorized to speak publicly, the Washington sale was a one-off and Comcast has no intention at the moment of unloading its remaining five regional sports networks.

Comcast’s relationship with NBC Sports Philadelphia is a bit more complex. The media giant currently owns 75% of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies own the remainder. Comcast also owns the Flyers under the Comcast Spectator, which also owns and manages the Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League, the Philadelphia Fusion of the Overwatch League.

NBC Sports Philadelphia holds the local television rights to air Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers games, but has been forced to make cutbacks due to the pandemic and the impact of cord cutting.

In August 2020, NBC Sports Philadelphia laid off 17 employees — including Gregg Murphy and Derrick Gunn — as it eliminated sideline reporters and refocused almost exclusively on game coverage. The network recently launched a new daily studio show called Birds Huddle hosted by former Eagles offensive lineman Barrett Brooks and has aired Sixers Outsiders the past two seasons, hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic host Tyrone Johnson and Krystle Rich.

At one point, Comcast was reportedly interested in making all of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s content — including live games — available to stream on Peacock. But the plan was halted over internal concerns over NBC’s broader streaming strategy, according to the Wall Street Journal. Back in February, NBCUniversal Local was forced to walk back a statement that indicated the company would be launching a streaming product for its regional sports networks.

For cord cutters, the cheapest way currently to stream local games on NBC Sports Philadelphia is through a subscription to YouTube TV, which charges $64.99 a month. The network is also available on fuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, which both charge $69.99 a month. Last year, Comcast raised the cost of its regional sports fee on Xfinity to $12.70 a month, up from $3 in 2016.

Monumental is owned by Ted Leonsis, who is also the owner of the Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards, and the Washington Mystics. According to a source, the sale was a unique opportunity to sell to a rights-holder interested in full ownership. Leonsis is expected to merge NBC Sports Washington with the company’s streaming service, Monumental Sports Network, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Leonsis is also reportedly in the mix to purchase the Washington Nationals, according to the Washington Post. Back in April, the Lerner family announced it was exploring the possibility of selling the franchise it has owned since 2006.

In addition to NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington, Comcast owns four other regional sports networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, and NBC Sports Chicago. It also owns a portion of SportsNet New York.

Prior to a 2017 rebranding, NBC Sports Philadelphia was known as Comcast SportsNet, which launched in Philadelphia on Oct. 1, 1997. The Phillies purchased their 25% stake in 2014 as part of the team’s 25-year, $2.5 billion deal to broadcast games on the network through 2041.