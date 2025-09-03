Meet the 2025 Eagles: What to know about every player

Meet the roster for the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles as we head into a new season Thursday night. Players are listed alphabetically in their position groups.

Quarterbacks

Sam Howell

College: North Carolina | Years pro: 3 | 6-1, 220

The Eagles saw a position they could upgrade for minimal cost and moved to acquire Howell from the Minnesota Vikings two days after the final preseason game. Sixth-round pick Kyle McCord did not wow the team in camp. Howell is on his fourth NFL team in four seasons, but he’s way more NFL-ready than what the Eagles had.

Jalen Hurts

College: Oklahoma | Years pro: 5 | 6-1, 223

Hurts said winning a Super Bowl made him more confident. Convicted, even. The Super Bowl MVP answered a lot of questions last season, especially when he refuted those who wondered whether he was a good enough passer — hidden behind the Eagles’ dominant run game — with big performances in the NFC title game and Super Bowl. Hurts had his highest career completion percentage in 2024 and showed he could take care of the football. He has always pointed to winning as the greatest equalizer. Now that he’s won, what will he do for an encore?

Tanner McKee

College: Stanford | Years pro: 2 | 6-6, 231

After Howie Roseman traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason, McKee became the primary backup behind Hurts for the first time in his career. The 2023 sixth-rounder has demonstrated his proficiency as a passer in limited action over the last two years, including his start against the New York Giants in the regular-season finale last year. But McKee is dealing with a thumb injury on his right throwing hand, which put his availability for Week 1 in doubt and prompted the Eagles to acquire Howell to back up Hurts.

Running backs

Saquon Barkley

College: Penn State | Years pro: 7 | 6-0, 233

Barkley had one of the best individual seasons in NFL history and was named AP Offensive Player of the Year. He joined the exclusive 2,000-yard club while running for nearly 6 yards per carry. The 28-year-old, who said he’s just entering his prime, failed to reach 100 yards just six times in 20 games, one of them being the Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs did everything they could to stop the Eagles’ running game. A blueprint for 2025? The Eagles have already shown that the mere threat of Barkley is useful enough.

AJ Dillon

College: Boston College | Years pro: 5 | 6-0, 247

Dillon arrives in Philadelphia seeking a career restart. The 27-year-old running back sat out all of last season with the Green Bay Packers while dealing with a neck injury. Dillon demonstrated that he could still perform this summer, despite the yearlong layoff, and earned a situational role behind Barkley and Will Shipley.

Will Shipley

College: Clemson | Years pro: 1 | 5-11, 209

Shipley quietly had a good training camp and should have an expanded role after working as the No. 3 back during his rookie season. Barkley’s backups are different, but even though Shipley won’t be the bruiser, he’ll still need to show he can hold up physically. He was nicked up a few times in his limited work in 2024.

Ben VanSumeren

College: Michigan State | Years pro: 2 | 6-2, 231

The Eagles had a fullback on their initial 53-man roster for the first time since Stanley Havili in 2012. VanSumeren once was a linebacker, but the Eagles deployed him a handful of times as a fullback before a season-ending knee injury. His real value is as a special teamer, but there will be some packages that have him on the field on offense.

Wide receivers

A.J. Brown

College: Ole Miss | Years pro: 6 | 6-1, 226

Brown said he feels like he’s the best receiver in the NFL and he wants to “put a stamp on it.” His ranking certainly is up for debate, but his consistency as one of the game’s best is not. Brown topped 1,000 yards for the fifth time in six seasons in 2024 while playing in just 13 games. A hamstring injury sidelined him for much of training camp, but he should be ready for the opener. The Eagles went 12-1 in the 13 games Brown played last season, underlying his importance in making it all go.

Darius Cooper

College: Tarleton State | Years pro: R | 5-11, 210

Cooper was the lone 2025 undrafted free agent to make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster. He was a standout in training camp and flashed his talent as a receiver in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals when he had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Following the cutdown deadline on Aug. 26, coach Nick Sirianni lauded Cooper’s toughness and ability to do the “dirty work” as a receiver, a role previously held by Johnny Wilson, who is out for the season with knee and ankle injuries.

Jahan Dotson

College: Penn State | Years pro: 3 | 5-11, 184

The Eagles acquired Dotson from the Washington Commanders at the end of preseason last year. The circumstances proved challenging for the receiver, now 25, who didn’t contribute much in the passing game until the Super Bowl. With the benefit of a full offseason and improved chemistry with Hurts, Dotson enters his second season with the Eagles in position to make more of an impact as the third receiver behind Brown and DeVonta Smith.

John Metchie

College: Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 6-0, 195

The Eagles already had a competition going for the bottom of the depth chart at wide receiver before they made a move for Metchie, but his addition proved rather necessary after Wilson went down days later. Metchie, who starred at Alabama, was drafted in the second round in 2022 but missed that season while recovering from leukemia. The Eagles think there’s more ability for their fourth receiver than what he showed in two seasons with the Houston Texans.

DeVonta Smith

College: Alabama | Years pro: 4 | 6-0, 170

Smith was one of the key figures in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory, putting an exclamation point on the 40-22 win with a 46-yard touchdown reception — now referred to as “The Dagger” — in the third quarter. The receiver, now 26, missed three games because of injury last season. Still, Smith was the Eagles’ second-leading receiver (68 receptions for 833 yards and eight touchdowns) behind Brown. He’s been sidelined with a groin injury in camp, but he’s expected to be available for the season opener.

Tight ends

Grant Calcaterra

College: SMU | Years pro: 3 | 6-4, 240

Calcaterra, 26, is coming off the most productive season of his career, partially because of Dallas Goedert’s seven-game absence. Calcaterra had 24 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (13 starts). He enters his fourth season with the Eagles as Goedert’s primary backup once more. Calcaterra is a stellar receiver, but he has been inconsistent as a blocker.

Dallas Goedert

College: South Dakota State | Years pro: 7 | 6-5, 256

Goedert returns to the Eagles for his eighth season after agreeing to restructure the final year of his contract. The 30-year-old has been an important part of the Eagles’ offense since becoming the starter in 2021, but he hasn’t been fully healthy for an entire season in the last three years. Last season, he missed seven games because of injury. Can he stay healthy in what could be his final season with the Eagles?

Kylen Granson

College: SMU | Years pro: 4 | 6-3, 242

The Eagles signed multiple free-agent tight ends to one-year deals and let a competition play out in camp. Granson, who spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, won the job. The majority of his snaps will come on special teams, but Granson showed a little as a pass catcher during training camp.

Offensive linemen

Landon Dickerson

College: Alabama | Years pro: 4 | 6-6, 332

Eagles fans held their collective breath when Dickerson went down with a right leg injury and was carted off the sideline during the team’s open practice on Aug. 10 at Lincoln Financial Field. But Dickerson avoided a big injury and underwent minor surgery on his meniscus. The durable Dickerson was back on the practice field 14 days after the procedure and looks ready after making his third consecutive Pro Bowl in 2024.

Fred Johnson

College: Florida | Years pro: 6 | 6-7, 326

The Eagles signed veteran Kendall Lamm hoping he would be their swing tackle as Johnson left in free agency for Jacksonville, but Lamm had a bad camp, and the Eagles traded to bring Johnson back. He slots back into the role he had with the Eagles in 2024.

Lane Johnson

College: Oklahoma | Years pro: 12 | 6-6, 325

At age 35, Johnson is the oldest and longest-tenured member of the Eagles and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. The right tackle earned his third straight Pro Bowl nod in 2024 (bringing his total to six) and was awarded second-team All-Pro honors. In March, Johnson signed a one-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. Johnson is one of two Eagles players on the roster who won Super Bowl LII and LIX (in addition to kicker Jake Elliott).

Cam Jurgens

College: Nebraska | Years pro: 3 | 6-3, 303

How would the Eagles go on without Jason Kelce? It didn’t take long for Jurgens to tire of answering that question, but his play did most of the talking. The Eagles’ offensive line didn’t miss a beat with Jurgens at center. He made the Pro Bowl and then signed a four-year, $68 million deal. Jurgens, 26, had back surgery after the Super Bowl, and the Eagles managed his workload in camp.

Drew Kendall

College: Boston College | Years pro: R | 6-4, 308

Last season, Dickerson served as the No. 2 center to Jurgens. This offseason, Howie Roseman sought a proper backup when he drafted Kendall in the fifth round. Kendall worked his way up the depth chart throughout training camp, inching toward becoming the second-string center over Brett Toth and Trevor Keegan. Kendall also took snaps at left guard in the preseason finale against the New York Jets, making him a more versatile asset along the offensive line.

Jordan Mailata

College: N/A | Years pro: 7 | 6-8, 365

The transformation from rugby player to football star has reached its apex. Mailata, now 28, was a second-team All-Pro in 2024 and Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated tackle even while missing four games with a hamstring injury. The Eagles have long had one of the game’s best on the right side in Lane Johnson, but Mailata’s steady improvement has given them the best tackle combination in the NFL. Mailata suffered a concussion late in training camp but returned to the practice field last week.

Matt Pryor

College: TCU | Years pro: 7 | 6-7, 332

Pryor, a 2018 sixth-round pick, returns to the Eagles for a second stint after spending the first three seasons of his career in Philadelphia. He brings versatility to the offensive line’s depth, with the ability to play guard and tackle. However, Pryor has most recently played on the right side (895 snaps at right guard with the Chicago Bears in 2024) and primarily slotted in as the second-string right tackle in training camp.

Tyler Steen

College: Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 6-6, 321

Steen entered the 2024 season hoping to win a starting job, but Mekhi Becton grabbed the right guard spot early in camp, took advantage of Steen suffering a minor ankle injury, and never relinquished the role. Steen was disappointed, but he returned to camp in 2025 ready to win a job. It was his all the way, and now he has a coveted locker in the back corner of the locker room at NovaCare with the rest of the starting offensive line.

Brett Toth

College: Army | Years pro: 5 | 6-6, 304

After being cut and added to the practice squad in the past, Toth made the team after a strong camp. He backed up Dickerson at left guard while he was out, and even took snaps at center in preseason games. Toth, 29, is a versatile backup who has been in the system off and on for six years.

Cameron Williams

College: Texas | Years pro: R | 6-5, 317

The sixth-round pick did not have a particularly outstanding training camp, but the Eagles opted to keep him on the roster to avoid losing him via waivers. Williams is just 21 years old and has some developing to do.

Interior defensive line

Jalen Carter

College: Georgia | Years pro: 2 | 6-3, 314

Carter was a workhorse along the defensive line last season, playing 84% of the defensive snaps in the regular season and 87% in the playoffs. He was a magnet for double teams, which helped former teammate Milton Williams generate pressure on quarterbacks. Carter has a new-look supporting cast, with a slimmed-down Jordan Davis and 2023 seventh-rounder Moro Ojomo set to play bigger roles as pass rushers. Following the departures of defensive veterans such as Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Carter is stepping into more of a leadership role in 2025.

Jordan Davis

College: Georgia | Years pro: 3 | 6-6, 336

Davis looks to be ready for a much larger role with the Eagles than he had last season, when he ceded snaps to better-performing players. Davis came on toward the end of the 2024 season and showed better pass-rushing skills. Carter eats up a lot of the attention of offensive lines, and the 25-year-old Davis taking advantage. Taking the next step and erasing the relatively slow start to his NFL career would be a critical development.

Gabe Hall

College: Baylor | Years pro: 1 | 6-6, 295

Hall spent the 2024 season on the Eagles’ practice squad after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He used the last year to develop his game and won a job in camp. The 24-year-old will be a deep reserve behind a trio that will handle most of the snaps.

Moro Ojomo

College: Texas | Years pro: 2 | 6-3, 292

Ojomo is one of the best developmental success stories on the Eagles. The 2023 seventh-round pick saw a drastic increase in defensive snaps — from 68 in 2023 to 388 in 2024 — and registered 39 pressures across the regular season and playoffs, including three during the Super Bowl onslaught. Ojomo is expected to see an increased role with the departure of Williams, and the Eagles think he’s more than ready for it.

Ty Robinson

College: Nebraska | Years pro: R | 6-5, 288

After Williams left in free agency for the New England Patriots, the Eagles added a reinforcement to the defensive interior when they selected Robinson in the fourth round. The 24-year-old defensive tackle has the versatility to line up at nearly any spot along the defensive line and has the motor to make plays against the run and pass.

Byron Young

College: Alabama | Years pro: 2 | 6-3, 292

Young arrived in Philadelphia last season when he was claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders after the cutdown deadline. Two months later, he went on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment. Now, the 24-year-old is healthy and ready to contribute to the defensive tackle rotation after a solid preseason.

Edge rushers/outside linebackers

Jalyx Hunt

College: Houston Christian | Years pro: 1 | 6-3, 252

Hunt proved to be a pretty valuable third-round pick during his rookie season. He saw an expanded role during the second half of the season and was disruptive in the postseason, factoring in on sacks in playoff wins over the Rams and Chiefs. He played 42 snaps and registered two pressures in the NFC title game. The pass rush is a big question mark for the Eagles after Sweat left in free agency, and Hunt, 24, will see a heavy workload early on.

Azeez Ojulari

College: Georgia | Years pro: 4 | 6-3, 240

Like Joshua Uche, Ojulari signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in the offseason looking to reignite his career. The 25-year-old outside linebacker had a strong rookie season with the Giants in 2021, finishing the season with eight sacks in 17 games (13 starts). However, Ojulari has dealt with various injuries over the last three seasons. Surrounded by his former Georgia teammates, Ojulari will attempt to return to his prior form in his new home.

Ogbo Okoronkwo

College: Oklahoma | Years pro: 7 | 6-2, 253

Okoronkwo joined the Eagles on July 22, just before the start of training camp. At age 30, he is the oldest, most experienced member of the Eagles’ edge-rushing corps and notched 7½ sacks in his last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. While it took time for him to acclimate to the Eagles defense, he began to flash his skill set as an explosive pass rusher. Roseman said after the cutdown deadline that he is optimistic Okoronkwo can play faster as he gets more familiar with Vic Fangio’s defense.

Nolan Smith

College: Georgia | Years pro: 2 | 6-2, 238

Smith’s emergence was one of the biggest developments for the Eagles in 2024 after a slow start as a rookie first-round pick in 2023. He was on the field for 55% of the defensive snaps during the regular season and managed 6½ sacks, which only served as the appetizer for his postseason run of four sacks and 19 pressures in four games. The 24-year-old will see even more of the field in 2025 and is the lead rusher in a new-look pass rush.

Joshua Uche

College: Michigan | Years pro: 5 | 6-3, 226

Uche signed a one-year, prove-it deal with the Eagles after spending the first five years of his career primarily with the New England Patriots (who traded him to the Chiefs at midseason in 2024). The 26-year-old outside linebacker had one standout season in 2022 when he erupted for 11½ sacks, but he hasn’t come close to that output since. Uche has had a solid start to his Eagles career as the most eye-catching edge rusher in camp not named Hunt or Smith.

Inside linebackers

Zack Baun

College: Wisconsin | Years pro: 5 | 6-3, 225

The Eagles couldn’t keep all of their free agents at the start of the new league year, but they opted to re-sign Baun, 28, to a three-year, $51 million deal. He earned it — he had a breakout season in Fangio’s defense and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time. Baun was a core special teamer and a depth edge rusher with the New Orleans Saints. Now, he’s a versatile inside linebacker and a key leader on the Eagles defense.

Jihaad Campbell

College: Alabama | Years pro: R | 6-3, 235

The rich got richer at inside linebacker when the Eagles selected Campbell No. 31 overall. He underwent shoulder surgery in March, leading Fangio to claim earlier this summer that he wouldn’t return to action until August. However, Campbell participated in the entirety of training camp, flashing his athleticism and physicality in the process. He appears to have hurdled Jeremiah Trotter Jr. on the depth chart as the likely starter alongside Baun in Week 1 with Nakobe Dean injured.

Smael Mondon

College: Georgia | Years pro: R | 6-2, 224

The Eagles couldn’t help themselves, and another Georgia Bulldog was drafted on defense. Mondon flashed early in camp and earned some first-team work along the way with Baun missing some time. He looks like he has a lot of upside.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

College: Clemson | Years pro: 1 | 6-0, 225

The fifth-round pick played in all 21 games, playoffs included, as a rookie, mostly on special teams. Of his 110 total defensive snaps, 53 came when he started with the other Eagles reserves in Week 18, and he tallied 11 tackles. Trotter had plenty of first-team work during camp, but he figures to slot in as a backup and special teamer with Baun and Campbell atop the depth chart.

Cornerbacks

Jakorian Bennett

College: Maryland | Years pro: 2 | 5-10, 200

The Eagles, looking to add some talent to the cornerback corps, traded for Bennett in early August. He immediately entered the competition to start outside opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but that job appears to have been won by Adoree’ Jackson. Still, Bennett flashed potential before a season-ending shoulder injury last season. He could find his way onto the field as a starter in short order.

Cooper DeJean

College: Iowa | Years pro: 1 | 6-0, 198

It’s hard to imagine last year’s draft going any better than it did for the Eagles. They needed upgrades in the secondary and got them in a major way with Mitchell and DeJean. If Mitchell’s big moment was shutting down Terry McLaurin, DeJean’s was lifting Derrick Henry off the ground near the end of a road win in Baltimore. Then he topped that with a pick-six in the Super Bowl. DeJean saw work at safety and outside corner during camp, and the Eagles will deploy their versatile chess piece in whatever fashion gets their best players on the field.

Adoree’ Jackson

College: Southern California | Years pro: 8 | 5-11, 185

After releasing Slay, the Eagles signed the 29-year-old Jackson to a one-year deal as an option to compete for the starting cornerback job opposite Mitchell. By the end of camp, Jackson was taking the majority of first-team reps in that spot over Kelee Ringo and Bennett, indicating that he’s the likely Week 1 starter. Jackson has started at times throughout his eight-year career, but he was a depth piece (five starts in 14 games) last season with the Giants.

Mac McWilliams

College: Central Florida | Years pro: R | 5-10, 191

The Eagles added another option at cornerback when they drafted McWilliams in the fifth round. He played mostly on the outside in college, but he possesses the frame of an NFL slot cornerback. While he began to learn the nickel position in camp, he earned more reps on the outside with the second-team defense later in the summer as the Eagles sought to identify their next CB2.

Quinyon Mitchell

College: Toledo | Years pro: 1 | 6-0, 193

Mitchell’s coming out party was in Week 11, when he shut down McLaurin and the Commanders. He looked the part of a shutdown corner and was the runner-up for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year. What’s next? Mitchell has worked on his ball skills and may get a little more mobile this season if and when the Eagles opt to have him travel with the other team’s best receiver. There are question marks at outside corner after him on the depth chart, but Mitchell, 24, probably is among the better outside corners in the NFL.

Kelee Ringo

College: Georgia | Years pro: 2 | 6-2, 207

Ringo was given every opportunity to win a starting job in camp but was too inconsistent to emerge as the winner. Ringo is still young — he turned 23 in June — and Roseman considers him one of the better special teams players in the league. There’s a path to more playing time at corner, too, but for now, it looks like that only will come if players ahead of him stumble.

Safeties

Reed Blankenship

College: Middle Tennessee State| Years pro: 3 | 6-1, 203

Blankenship has gone from 2022 undrafted free agent to a mainstay in the Eagles’ evolving secondary. The 26-year-old is the longest-tenured member of the secondary and is the “quarterback” of the defense, as Sirianni calls him. His seven interceptions over the last two seasons lead the Eagles. Blankenship is entering a contract year with a new partner starting alongside him at safety.

Sydney Brown

College: Illinois | Years pro: 2 | 5-10, 211

Brown finally was healthy for a full offseason after returning from a torn ACL in Week 7 last season. When Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans, Brown’s name was catapulted into the conversation to replace him as the starter. While the Eagles drafted Drew Mukuba, the rookie safety is dealing with a hamstring injury (after recovering from a shoulder injury in camp), giving Brown the majority of the starting snaps alongside Blankenship this summer.

Drew Mukuba

College: Texas | Years pro: R | 5-11, 186

The Eagles drafted Mukuba in the second round, bringing a potential replacement for Gardner-Johnson into the fold. Mukuba missed three days of training camp because of a shoulder injury, but he worked his way back onto the field and made his preseason debut against the Browns on Aug. 16. He made his case for the starting job in that game, posting an interception and a fumble recovery but suffered a hamstring injury in the second-to-last practice of training camp that sidelined him for the preseason finale.

Specialists

Jake Elliott

College: Memphis | Years pro: 8 | 5-9, 167

Elliott is coming off an up-and-down year with the Eagles. The veteran kicker made 77.8% of his field-goal attempts, the second-lowest rate of his career, and went just 1-for-7 on field goals of 50 yards or more. However, Elliott was flawless in the Super Bowl, making all four of his field goals (including one of 50 yards) and all four of his extra points. Elliott is one of two remaining active Eagles players who won both Super Bowl LII and LIX.

Charley Hughlett

College: Central Florida | Years pro: 10 | 6-4, 251

The Eagles opted to go in a different direction at long snapper, letting Rick Lovato go in free agency and signing Hughlett, who was with the Browns since 2015.

Braden Mann

College: Texas A&M | Years pro: 5 | 5-11, 198

Mann, a 2023 in-season free-agent signing, returns for his second season as the Eagles’ punter. His single-season gross average punt yards in 2023 (49.8) and 2024 (48.8) rank Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in franchise history.