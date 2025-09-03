The Eagles remain the best team in the NFL.

They lost their offensive coordinator and a handful of players who served in supporting roles, but they return a Tier 1 quarterback, the best running back, the best offensive line, the best receiver tandem, a top-five tight end, superb young cornerbacks, two Defensive Player of the Year candidates, a legendary defensive coordinator, and the winningest active coach by percentage in the league.

As such, they should repeat as Super Bowl champions. Oddsmakers generally agree: The Birds are decided favorites to win the NFC, and effectively are tied with the Bills and Ravens to win it all.

The sledding will be tough early in the season.

Much depends on the long-range health of players who missed time in training camp. They have an issue at backup quarterback, which is particularly alarming, considering that their reckless starter gets hurt every year.

But there are no major injuries, and they’ll figure something out between Sam Howell, for whom they traded last week, and Tanner McKee, the third-year sixth-rounder who has an injured thumb and the NFL’s best nickname: “The Mormon Missile.”

He might not be ready opening week, but then, recent events have unfolded to turn the Eagles’ season-opening Thursday Night Football appearance from a dire challenge into an utter joke.

Game 1 vs. Dallas: W

Jerry Jones last week made the second-biggest mistake of his mistake-addled, 36-year reign as the Cowboys’ owner and general manager: He traded Micah Parsons to the Packers, after months of botched contract extension negotiations. Parsons was the team’s best player and the best Cowboys defender since Deion Sanders last played there in 1999.

The job for the Eagles’ compromised offensive line — which either will lack left guard Landon Dickerson or have a diminished version of him after knee surgery — got a lot easier. More time for quarterback Jalen Hurts means that lingering injury issues for receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (groin) won’t matter as much.

This was a loss before the Cowboys lost Parsons. Now, it’s a surefire win.

Game 2 at Kansas City: L

The Eagles kick off the season on a Thursday, but the next day, the Chiefs will be featured against the Chargers in the NFL’s Friday night gimmick, a game played in Brazil and streamed on YouTube. Both teams will have plenty of time to recover from their Week 1 wins, and the Chiefs will be seeking revenge not only for their blowout loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but also for Nick Sirianni taunting Chiefs fans in the tunnel after the Eagles’ win at Kansas City in 2023.

Game 3 vs. LA Rams: W

There are those who believe the Rams will be relevant this season. Not I. Matthew Stafford has a balky back, the offensive line has issues, and they’ll be playing at 1 p.m. in Philly, which is 10 a.m. in LA.

Game 4 at Tampa Bay: L

In five starts against the Buccaneers, Hurts is 1-4 with a 74.5 passer rating. Todd Bowles was either the Bucs’ head coach or defensive coordinator. He’s still there, and he’s got Jalen’s number.

Game 5 vs. Denver: W

If this was happening in Colorado, then the prediction would be reversed. This should be right about when Brown and Smith are fully healthy and fully reconnected with Hurts, and just in time, since the Broncos will load up to stop running back Saquon Barkley, and they’ll do it. But it won’t be enough.

Game 6 at N.Y. Giants: W

It’s a lousy scheduling situation, playing on the road on a Thursday night after playing the Sunday before. No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter should win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but it won’t be because of this game. The Eagles’ line should be cohesive by the sixth week of the season. There’s a chance coach Brian Daboll won’t last until Week 6 because the Giants face a withering five games before the Birds fly north. There’s an even better chance that this is Daboll’s last game.

Game 7 at Minnesota: W

Love the Vikings to win this game. They’ll be coming off a bye 14 days after steamrollering the Browns in London, but they’ll be staring down the barrel of a brutal stretch of games, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, in his first season of action, will be reeling from his welcome to the NFL. Also, the Eagles will have 10 days off before this game.

Game 8 vs. N.Y. Giants: W

The only way the Eagles lose this game is if they look ahead to their upcoming bye week. By this point, rookie Jaxson Dart will have relieved Russell Wilson at quarterback and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the former Eagles’ backup QB, will have replaced Daboll.

Game 9 at Green Bay: W

This would be a loss in any other scenario — Monday Night Football at Lambeau Field in November against Parsons & Co. — but the Eagles will be coming off their bye. Should be a very good game, though.

Game 10 vs. Detroit: W

If this was at Ford Field, then “L,” even though the Lions lost both coordinators. However, it’s at the Linc, on Sunday Night Football, a second straight prime-time game for the Birds, so, “W.” Jared Goff throws three interceptions.

Game 11 at Dallas: W

The Cowboys should be 6-4 and desperate by this point, but they’re still going to stink on defense.

Game 12 vs. Chicago: W

It’s a weird Friday game, but first-year coach Ben Johnson plus second-year QB Caleb Williams equals growing pains. Check back in two seasons.

Game 13 at LA Chargers: W

Jim Harbaugh is an elite coach. Justin Herbert is an elite quarterback. This is a playoff team either this season or next. But the Chargers are not on the Eagles’ level. Not even close.

Game 14 vs. Las Vegas: W

The late-season vacation continues as Chip Kelly, the failed Eagles head coach, returns as Pete Carroll’s offensive coordinator. But he’s coordinating Geno Smith, whose three mirage seasons in Seattle will be undressed in the AFC West — and on a chilly December afternoon in South Philly.

Game 15 at Washington: L

It’s stupid to schedule the first meeting against a division opponent this late in the season. The Commanders will be motivated and very good; I don’t know why so many folks are expecting them to struggle.

Game 16 at Buffalo: L

No way they win a 4:25 p.m. road game vs. Buffalo three days after Christmas.

Game 17 vs. Washington: W

After two losses, they finish with a win, even if it means playing the starters all four quarters on a six-day week (it’s a Saturday game). It’s probably going to matter for playoff seeding and could mean a bye week.

Wild-card round: bye

Divisional round vs. Lions: W

NFC championship vs. Packers: W