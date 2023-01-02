The Eagles will face off against the New York Giants on Sunday with both the NFC East and the NFC’s top playoff seed on the line. We just don’t yet know what time.
The NFL announced two Saturday Week 18 games after Sunday Night Football, so the Birds will definitely playing on Sunday. The remainder of Week 18′s schedule will be announced during or immediately after tomorrow’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the league announced.
The Eagles could be scheduled to play at the same time as both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, all three of whom have a chance to end up with the NFC’s top playoff seed. That means a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
For the Eagles, the math remains simple — defeat the Giants and the Birds win both the division and the NFC’s top playoff spot. They could also lose and still back in as the No. 1 seed, though that would requires losses by both the Cowboys and 49ers.
Because there is no Monday Night Football game in the final week of the season, the NFL has once again added two Saturday games during the final week of the season that will air on ABC and ESPN. Those two games are:
Chiefs-Raiders (4:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN): The Chiefs could be playing to lock up the AFC’s top playoff slot if the Bills lose to the Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Titans-Jaguars (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN): The winner will clinch the AFC South and secure a playoff spot. If the Titans lose, they’re out, but the Jaguars could still back into the playoffs as a wild-card if they lose.
Here’s the full TV schedule for Week 18, the final week of the NFL’s regular season:
Saturday, Jan. 7
Sunday, Jan. 8
To be scheduled in Week 18
New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks