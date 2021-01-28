“With a quarterback like [Rivers] — a high-functioning, high-level, Pro Bowl-caliber player that had been very successful in the league — when you talk with those guys, they’ve been in a system that’s different, we changed the system a little bit when we got there,” Whisenhunt said. “You have to essentially sell them on that, and the way that you do that is, how you prepare, how you show them, how you interact with them. And I think both of those guys, in their dealing with Philip, gained his respect, from the standpoint of their knowledge of the game — not so much [the knowledge itself] as how to communicate that.