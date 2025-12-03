Kevin Patullo on egging incident: ‘When it involves your family, it obviously crosses the line’

Kevin Patullo said Wednesday that he’s ready to “move on” after becoming the victim of a vandalism incident in the aftermath of the Eagles’ loss to the Chicago Bears.

According to the Moorestown Police Department, Patullo’s home was vandalized with multiple eggs early Saturday morning, just hours after the Eagles dropped their second consecutive game and fell to 8-4. A video of the act had spread online on Monday morning.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, Patullo acknowledged that the vandals crossed a boundary. Still, the first-year offensive coordinator expressed a desire to move forward and direct his attention to the Eagles’ next opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.

“At this point, we’re ready to focus [on] winning the game,” Patullo said. “Unfortunately, it happened. I’ve been here for five years now and it’s been awesome. This is such a unique place to coach and play. It’s very special. We’ve been to two NFC championship games. We’ve won at Lincoln Financial. The Super Bowl, the parade. It’s an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and a player.

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism. So it’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, it obviously crosses the line.”

Patullo continued: ”And so that happened. And at this point, we’ve just got to move on. We’re trying to win. That’s all we want to do is focus. Whether it’s my family, whether it’s the team, all we’re trying to do together is focus on this week. We’ve got a long week, which has been good to have an extra day of preparation and go out to L.A. and beat the Chargers."

The 44-year-old Patullo is in his first year as Eagles offensive coordinator but has been with the team since 2021. Before his promotion, Patullo was the team’s passing game coordinator. He previously served as the wide receivers coach (2018-19) and passing game specialist (2020) with the Indianapolis Colts while Nick Sirianni was the offensive coordinator.

Despite the incident, Patullo emphasized that he and his family have “had a great experience here” throughout his tenure in Philadelphia.

“Us as a family, we know we’ve got to stick together and to be honest, there’s a lot of great people in the community,” Patullo said. “I have great neighbors. So many people have reached out to my wife and I and our family. So it’s not anything at one specific person. It happened and we’ve just got to move on from it at this point.”

Patullo will move on by continuing to serve as the Eagles’ offensive play caller. Sirianni reiterated on Monday that Patullo will still assume his play-calling duties going forward and Patullo confirmed as much on Wednesday.

Sirianni said that the Eagles would be “evaluating everything” before the mini-bye to improve the team’s all-around performance. The offensive numbers are particularly glaring, as the group ranks 19th in the league in scoring and 24th in yards.

But don’t expect one of those changes to include Patullo moving from the sideline to the booth to call the plays. Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII-winning quarterback, has been one of the more outspoken advocates of Patullo making that transition.

However, Patullo unequivocally shot down that suggestion on Wednesday.

“I think the communication with the players is important,” Patullo said. “I’ve been on ... since I’ve been here, in ’21, I’ve been on the field every time. I think there’s a lot of communication with players, coaches on the field. Making sure adjustments are done correctly. Conversations I have with Jalen [Hurts], with the O-line, with the receivers, that are very important.

“I’ve been on the field for a long, long time. I don’t think I’ve been in the box since maybe 2011 as a coach. So it’s been a while. I think just the relationship I have with the guys and the communication has been good and we’ve just got to continue to improve in other areas and we’ll be all right.”