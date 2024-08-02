How Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl speech helped power U.S. rowing team to historic Olympic gold

Justin Best was one-fourth of US Rowing’s first gold medal since 1960 in the men’s four. Before the race, Best, a Unionville High School and Drexel alum, played a motivational speech to pump up the team.

That speech? Jason Kelce’s speech at the 2018 Super Bowl Parade, which Best, a lifelong Birds fan, watched in-person at the bottom of the Art Museum steps.

”Jason Kelce delivered something that was truly inspirational,” Best told the TODAY Show. “I think it should go down in American history, Super Bowl hype speeches, because when I was there, I felt electric, and in that moment, we were going for that underdog mentality.”

”All these years later, bringing that mentality,” Best told NBC10. “I wish I had a dog mask because I’d put that on. Go Birds.”

″Hungry dogs run faster!” Best exclaimed to NBC reporter Fred Shopshire after winning the race, referencing one of the most iconic lines from Kelce’s speech.

Apparently, they also row faster.

The crew, which also includes Episcopal Academy alum and Chester County native Nick Mead (who made sure to get a “Go Birds” of his own in there), won silver at the 2023 World Championships, but was determined to level up and win the country’s first gold medal in over 60 years. They beat out New Zealand by less than nine-tenths of a second, after a fierce late charge from the Kiwis.

Kelce, along with his wife, Kylie, was in Paris for some of the Games earlier in the week, cheering on Team USA in events like rugby sevens, gymnastics, and field hockey. It looks like his impact is still being felt.