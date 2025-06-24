Eagles’ Big Dom and actor Pete Davidson collaborated on a line of limited edition Italian flag socks

Just a few short years ago, Big Dom DiSandro was basically anonymous, the shadowy figure trailing behind the coaching staff who liked to stay out of the spotlight.

What a difference a couple of years makes. After his 2023 sideline interaction with 49ers defensive back Dre Greenlaw led to and ejection and his time in the national spotlight, DiSandro has become a phenomenon, even getting a shoutout from President Donald Trump during the team’s White House visit. His role within the team has also grown from the team’s head of security to bigger role that also involves overseeing “game-day coaching operations.”

The latest in DiSandro’s expanding portfolio? Italian flag socks, in collaboration with comedian and apparently close friend, Pete Davidson. Davidson serves as the creative director for sock brand DoubleSoul.

“Big Dom is a staple in today’s sports culture,” Davidson told PEOPLE. “It’s an honor to be able to do this collaboration with him and be his friend.”

The socks are limited edition, and come in several styles, including a large Italian flag stripe at the ankle, numerous miniature Italian flag drawings, and pairs with “Big Dom” written on the ankle. One pair retails for $13, a three-pack costs $36, and the collectors set with every Big Dom sock variation is $72.

DiSandro and Davidson — who once wore a Big Dom “Godfather” T-shirt on The Tonight Show — met through mutual friend Dave Osokow, who founded sunglasses brand Privé Revaux. Davidson, a Staten Island native, in the past has identified as a Giants fan, even hosting quarterback Eli Manning on his podcast. But he supported the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX and attended the Kelce’s Christmas party.

Has Big Dom drawn him to the right side?