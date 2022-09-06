Breaking down the Eagles’ 53-man roster ...

Quarterbacks

1 Jalen Hurts

Oklahoma | Years pro: 2 | 6-1, 223

Hurts enters his second season as a full-time starter with plenty of expectations. The Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in football and multiple difference-making receiving threats, but whether the team reaches its potential will likely come down to the 24-year-old’s ability to take the next step as a passer. Can he be more accurate? Can he make quicker decisions? The answers will not only determine the Eagles season, but they could determine Hurts’ future with the team next summer.

10 Gardner Minshew

Washington State | Years pro: 4 | 6-1, 225

Minshew is firmly in place as the No. 2 quarterback going into the season. He had an up-and-down training camp, but he’s one of the better backups in the NFL because of his accuracy and quick decision-making.

19 Ian Book

Notre Dame | Years pro: 2 | 6-0, 206

As a former fourth-round pick and a multiyear starter at Notre Dame, Book had enough pedigree to pique the Eagles’ interest on the waiver wire. He didn’t catch on with the New Orleans Saints, but he’s a decent developmental player who the Eagles hope won’t be needed in action this year.

Running Backs

14 Kenneth Gainwell

Memphis | Years pro: 1 | 5-9, 200

Going into Year 2, Gainwell has a chance to carve out a bigger role as a multipurpose back. He showed he can be productive in the red zone during his rookie season. Can he become an impact player in the passing game next?

26 Miles Sanders

Penn State | Years pro: 4 | 5-11 211

The Eagles’ top running back has plenty to prove this season. He’s going into a contract year and said he’s out to get the respect he deserves. Health will be a major factor — Sanders missed a couple of weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury — but he seems plenty motivated and is in noticeably better shape going into a pivotal point of his career.

35 Boston Scott

Louisiana Tech | Years pro: 4 | 5-6 203

At some point in the last couple of seasons, Scott became the fixture in the Eagles’ running back room. He was a major part of the Eagles’ top-ranked running game last season when Sanders was injured. Even if his role is slightly reduced with everyone healthy, the team should at least feature him heavily against the Giants, right?

34 Trey Sermon

Ohio State | Years pro: 2 | 6-0, 215

Sermon was a late waiver claim who the Eagles are hoping can recover from a shaky rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers. The former fourth-round pick played with Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma before transferring to the Buckeyes. He gives the Eagles offense the power back it was without all summer.

Wide Receivers

3 Zach Pascal

Old Dominion | Years pro: 5 | 6-2, 215

An old friend of Nick Sirianni’s, Pascal fits the mold of a tough depth receiver who offers a combination of route-running prowess and blocking ability.

6 DeVonta Smith

Alabama | Years pro: 1 | 6-0, 170

Smith was the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver as a rookie last season, and he looked the part with 64 catches and 916 receiving yards. Young wideouts typically take a leap in Year 2 or 3. If training camp is any indication, Smith could be in for a big season.

11 A.J. Brown

Ole Miss | Years pro: 4 | 6-1, 226

The Eagles paid a heavy price to acquire and sign Brown this offseason, and so far he’s been as advertised. Brown will be the first offensive player the Eagles’ opponents game-plan for most weeks, and for good reason: He’s a physically imposing receiver who can prop up an offense by wreaking havoc after the catch. Plus, the in-breaking routes he’s so adept at running should help bolster Hurts’ development targeting all areas of the field.

16 Quez Watkins

Southern Miss | Years pro: 3 | 6-0, 193

While Brown and Smith will each command plenty of attention, Watkins gives the Eagles a bona fide deep threat that safeties have to account for. His speed will be tougher to handle in his new role as a slot receiver primarily.

Tight Ends

47 Grant Calcaterra

SMU | Years pro: R | 6-4, 240

Calcaterra was billed as a supersize wide receiver coming out of college, and so far he has fit that description. He runs nice routes, moves well at his size, and has good hands. Blocking has been a challenge for him, but the Eagles can use him as a receiving threat in two-tight-end sets.

88 Dallas Goedert

South Dakota State | Years pro: 5 | 6-5, 256

Entering his first full year as the Eagles’ undisputed No. 1 tight end, Goedert could be in store for a big season. He had 41 catches for 614 yards in the 10 games after Zach Ertz was traded last season. Over a 17-game sample, that would put him at 70 receptions and more than 1,000 yards.

89 Jack Stoll

Nebraska | Years pro: 1 | 6-4, 247

While Calcaterra is probably the choice when the Eagles want to throw out of 12-personnel, Stoll is the man for in-line blocking responsibilities. He can still get out on a route, but he’s a slightly more capable run blocker at this point in his career.

Offensive Linemen

51 Cam Jurgens

Nebraska | Years pro: R | 6-3, 303

The plan is for Jurgens to have a redshirt year, but his play during the summer suggests the Eagles will be in capable hands if he’s needed at any point this season. He’s athletic enough to chase down linebackers and defensive backs in the second and third levels and strong enough to bowl them over once he catches them.

56 Isaac Seumalo

Oregon State | Years pro: 7 | 6-4, 303

Seumalo switched from the left side to the right after missing almost all of last season with a foot injury. On an offensive line that often features multiple Pro Bowlers, he can sometimes fly under the radar. Still, he is a competent starter proficient in the run and pass games.

61 Josh Sills

Oklahoma State | Years pro: R | 6-6, 325

Sills was one of the biggest surprises to make the 53-man roster, but his combination of athleticism and size help explain what the Eagles saw in him as a developmental player. If he sees much playing time this season, something has gone terribly wrong.

62 Jason Kelce

Cincinnati | Years pro: 12 | 6-3, 295

The grizzled veteran at the heart of the offensive line came back for at least one more season after contemplating retirement in the offseason. The Eagles are thankful he’s back, as he’s one of the best centers in football even at 34.

63 Jack Driscoll

Auburn | Years pro: 3 | 6-5, 312

Driscoll is a quintessential backup offensive lineman. He can play multiple spots across the line, including both guard spots and right tackle.

65 Lane Johnson

Oklahoma | Years pro: 10 | 6-6, 325

Johnson had a stellar training camp and claims the nagging ankle injury that slowed him the last few years has finally subsided some. He thinks he’s in his prime. If that’s true, he is arguably the best right tackle in the NFL.

68 Jordan Mailata

Australia | Years pro: 5 | 6-8, 346

Mailata looks like a potential All-Pro left tackle. He was excellent last season and seemed even more comfortable this summer. He had a couple of good reps against Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett during joint practices and continued solidifying himself as the enforcer on the team while defending Hurts after a dirty hit in the preseason against the New York Jets.

69 Landon Dickerson

Alabama | Years pro: 1 | 6-6, 333

Dickerson was supposed to redshirt last season, but he played in 13 games. The Eagles liked what they saw from him next to Mailata so much, they moved Seumalo to the other side to keep the two together. Health is a concern given the list of injuries Dickerson suffered in college, but he plays with an edge and has a tendency to make highlight-worthy blocks when he’s on the field.

77 Andre Dillard

Washington State | Years pro: 4 | 6-5, 315

After a rocky start to his career, Dillard has become a starting-quality left tackle without a spot on the Eagles’ O-line. His inability to play any position other than left tackle limits him, but he will give the Eagles much-needed tackle depth once he recovers from a fracture in his forearm.

78 Sua Opeta

Weber State | Years pro: 3 | 6-4, 305

Opeta should be the first man up at either guard spot this season. He played in 18 games over the last two years and looked more than capable of being the top reserve during training camp.

Defensive Tackles

90 Jordan Davis

Georgia | Years pro: R | 6-6, 336

Even from a significant distance, Davis is hard to miss. The hulking first-round rookie has the size and speed to be a handful against the run early on and he flashed potential as a pass rusher during training camp. He could eventually develop into a matchup nightmare who commands constant attention from multiple interior linemen. If that happens this year, he’ll be a boon for the defensive front.

91 Fletcher Cox

Mississippi State | Years pro: 11 | 6-4, 310

Cox is coming off a down year and an offseason in which he was released and re-signed shortly thereafter. After publicly expressing his frustration with his role in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme last year, he said he’s in a better place this season. If that translates to on-field production, he, Davis, and Javon Hargrave figure to be a formidable trio on the interior defensive line.

93 Milton Williams

Louisiana Tech | Years pro: 1 | 6-3, 290

Williams had some nice moments as a rookie and fits well in Gannon’s odd front, which values positional flexibility. He should get meaningful playing time because he can occupy multiple spots across the line.

95 Marlon Tuipulotu

USC | Years pro: 1 | 6-2, 307

Tuipulotu was one of the biggest risers of training camp. He made serious strides in the offseason and projects as an early-down rotation player who can clog up the run before ceding his spot on the field for linemen like Davis, Cox, and Hargrave on passing downs.

97 Javon Hargrave

South Carolina State | Years pro: 7 | 6-2, 305

For the first half of last season, Hargrave was arguably the best defensive tackle in football. He slowed down a bit in the second half of the year, but still finished with 7½ sacks. He doesn’t have the freakish measurables that some interior rushers possess, but he’s plenty athletic enough to beat one-on-one blocks with some regularity.

Defensive Ends

55 Brandon Graham

Michigan | Years pro: 13 | 6-2, 265

The longest-tenured Eagle may be coming off an Achilles injury, but he doesn’t look as if he has lost a step. Even though Graham will likely see a slightly reduced role this season, he has a history of being stingy against the run and can win as a pass rusher both as a defensive end and a three-technique.

75 Tarron Jackson

Coastal Carolina | Years pro: 1 | 6-2, 254

Jackson seems worthy of a spot in the defensive-end rotation, which is no small feat for a sixth-round pick going into his second year. He played in 23% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps as a rookie. Expect that number to increase a bit in Year 2.

94 Josh Sweat

Florida State | Years pro: 5 | 6-5, 265

Coming off a career-high 7½ sacks in 2021, Sweat could be in for another career mark this season. He’s still just 25 years old and won’t have to play out of position as much as he did last year.

96 Derek Barnett

Tennessee | Years pro: 6 | 6-3, 259

Don’t expect Barnett to have the same starting role he enjoyed last season. The 26-year-old will likely be a rotation player, but the switch to an odd front, the addition of Haason Reddick, and Sweat’s ascension all factor into what should be a diminished role for the former first-round pick.

Sam Linebackers

7 Haason Reddick

Temple | Years pro: 6 | 6-1, 240

As the Eagles’ lone high-priced free agent, Reddick is expected to bolster a defensive front that finished 31st in sacks last season. The Camden native tallied 23½ sacks in the last two seasons, which ranks fifth in the NFL over that time. There are valid questions about how often Gannon will ask him to drop into coverage. Regardless, Reddick is a significant upgrade at a pivotal spot in the Eagles defense.

48 Patrick Johnson

Tulane | Years pro: 1 | 6-2, 248

Like Jackson, Johnson is a 2021 Day 3 pick who has carved out a role in the defense. He’s the next man up if Reddick gets hurt and offers value as a special-teamer.

58 Kyron Johnson

Kansas | Years pro: R | 6-0, 235

Johnson’s playing time will probably come mostly on special teams this season, even though he had some nice moments during training camp and secured a spot on the 53-man roster as a result.

Inside Linebackers

17 Nakobe Dean

Georgia | Years pro: R | 5-11, 231

Dean might have the potential to be a difference-maker at some point, but right now he’s third on the depth chart and out of the starting lineup. He’s got enough speed and play strength to overcome concerns about his size; it just might take him some time to carve out a meaningful role in the defense.

43 Kyzir White

West Virginia | Years pro: 5 | 6-2, 234

White joined the Eagles on a one-year deal in the offseason and projects as one of the two starting inside linebackers. He has coverage skills and had 144 tackles last season. The Emmaus, Pa., native seems motivated to earn a lucrative contract for next offseason and the Eagles will seemingly give him the opportunity to do so.

54 Shaun Bradley

Temple | Years pro: 3 | 6-1, 240

Another former Temple standout, Bradley is a special-teams ace and a decent backup linebacker.

57 T.J. Edwards

Wisconsin | Years pro: 4 | 6-1, 242

Edwards has quietly become a fixture of the defense in the last few years and now he’s reaping the rewards of all that experience. He might be the Eagles’ most dependable linebacker and will start alongside White. Perhaps he cedes some sub-package snaps to White or Dean in obvious passing situations, but Edwards is an integral part of the base defense.

Cornerbacks

2 Darius Slay

Mississippi State | Years pro: 10 | 6-0, 190

Even though he considers himself a man-coverage cornerback, Slay played well in Gannon’s zone-heavy scheme last year. He is the No. 1 cornerback in a much-improved secondary and should give the defensive coordinator the flexibility to call man coverage when necessary.

24 James Bradberry

Samford | Years pro: 7 | 6-1, 210

Bradberry fell into the Eagles’ lap late in the offseason and helped fortify what was previously a suspect secondary. He’s a bigger, more physical corner than Slay and complements the veteran nicely. Like White, Bradberry is hoping to convert a strong 2022 into a big contract next offseason. Also like White, he should have plenty of opportunity to do so.

27 Zech McPhearson

Texas Tech | Years pro: 1 | 5-11, 191

McPhearson is the team’s third-best outside cornerback and will be called upon if Slay or Bradberry get banged up. He did fine in that role last season and was solid in the preseason. At the very least, he shouldn’t be a liability if called upon, which is good enough for a backup.

29 Avonte Maddox

Pittsburgh | Years pro: 5 | 5-9, 184

NFL offensive coordinators seem to make the slot cornerback spot harder to play each year. Can Maddox keep up? He had one of the best years of his career last season, and Gannon has said in the past that nickel cornerbacks need a year or so to really get comfortable in his scheme. If that’s the case, Maddox could be in for a big year.

33 Josiah Scott

Michigan State | Years pro: 3 | 5-9, 185

Scott could have just as easily been listed with the safeties, but we’ll call him a corner here. The former Michigan State defensive back split time between slot corner and safety during training camp and figures to be a backup at both spots.

38 Josh Jobe

Alabama | Years pro: R | 5-11, 190

Jobe was the most impressive out of a swath of young cornerbacks the Eagles accumulated throughout the offseason. The undrafted rookie is listed at 5-11, but his pterodactyl-like wingspan is just shy of 77 inches. His first year will likely be spent on special teams, but there’s real potential there.

Safeties

22 Marcus Epps

Wyoming | Years pro: 4 | 6-0, 198

Epps has gone from a waiver claim to a starting safety over the course of three years. He looked the part during the summer and has emerged as a leader in the secondary. This will be Epps’ first year as a full-time starter, but there’s reason to believe he’s ready for the expanded role.

23 Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Florida | Years pro: 4 | 5-11, 210

Gardner-Johnson is a feisty defensive back adept at infuriating the other team. He’s switching to safety after playing the first three years of his career as a slot cornerback with the New Orleans Saints. It won’t be a simple transition, especially considering the Eagles traded for him less than two weeks before the season opener, but Gardner-Johnson gives the defense the flexibility to match up against tight ends in man coverage on key downs.

42 K’Von Wallace

Clemson | Years pro: 3 | 5-11, 205

Wallace’s most memorable moment of the preseason was getting dusted by Tyreek Hill, but plenty of safeties would have suffered the same fate in that unenviable position. Still, the former fourth-round pick is mostly a special-teamer with a limited role in the defense.

46 Reed Blankenship

Middle Tennessee State | Years pro: R | 6-1, 203

Blankenship was one of three undrafted free agents to crack the 53-man roster on cutdown day. He’s a physical safety who has made a smooth transition to the next level. He seems to always be around the ball and can lay down a big hit once he’s there.

Specialists

4 Jake Elliott

Memphis | Years pro: 6 | 5-9, 167

Elliott rebounded from a rocky 2020 and had another solid season last year. He made 30 of his 33 field-goal attempts and was perfect on 44 extra-point attempts.

8 Arryn Siposs

Auburn | Years pro: 2 | 6-2, 212

It came as a bit of a surprise that Siposs entered training camp unchallenged after finishing last season in a funk. He looked much improved in the preseason finale, but will the punter hold up when the weather turns and the throes of the season begin wearing him down?

45 Rick Lovato

Old Dominion | Years pro: 5 | 6-2, 249

Lovato is a long-snapper. His name doesn’t come up much, which is probably how he prefers it.