Jeffery’s had a turbulent season so far, and the Eagles’ receiving corps has struggled to make an impact. He left the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a calf injury that sidelined him the following week against the Detroit Lions. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound wideout is posting career-low yards-per-catch (10.4) and his average yards per game (44.1) is the lowest it’s been since his rookie season with the Bears. Against his former team, Jeffery had three drops.