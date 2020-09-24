“There isn’t a throw out here that’s a layup,” Pederson said. “Some of it is just timing with young guys. Some of it is just Carson just being not accurate at that particular time. Could be that there’s a defensive guy that flashed a hand, where he’s got to change his arm angle at the split second. There are all kinds of reasons for accuracy. These are things that we continue to work on and will continue to work on the entire season.”