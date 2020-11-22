The Eagles offense again stalled badly during Sunday’s 22-17 loss in Cleveland to the Browns with another poor performance by Carson Wentz.
Wentz was 21 of 35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His passer rating was just 75.3. The Browns defense scored nine points, a touchdown off a 50-yard interception return by Sione Takitaki and later in the game Wentz was tackled in the end zone by Olivier Vernon for a safety
After the game Eagles coach Doug Pederson was firm in his backing of Wentz.
When asked if he considered benching Wentz for Jalen Hurts, Pederson replied, “The way the game was going and the elements, we were really a score from putting ourselves back in this football game. I did not consider that.”
When asked if Wentz would remain the starter Pederson didn’t hesitate.
“No questions about it, he is our starter,” Pederson said.
Later in the press conference Pederson talked about why he thinks it would not be a good decision to bench Wentz.
“If you get to that spot, whether you don’t start him or bench him, you are sending the wrong message to your football team that your season is over and that is a bad message,” Pederson said. “We have to work through this. When times get tough, sometimes that might be the easy thing to do. This business is about work, this business is about detailing, having ownership, things I talk about to the team, that is what we have to do as coaches and players, it is not one guy, this sport is bigger than one guy....”
Wentz was asked if it surprises him that questions are coming up about whether he should be benched at this stage of his career, now in his fifth season.
“The media, you guys can ask whatever questions you want so I know that is part of the deal,” Wentz said. “I know it is a scrutinized position playing quarterback and that is what I signed up for when I came out and played quarterback going back to high school....You guys can ask whatever questions you want want, bring up whatever you want, and for me I am just going to put my head down and go to work.”