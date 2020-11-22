“If you get to that spot, whether you don’t start him or bench him, you are sending the wrong message to your football team that your season is over and that is a bad message,” Pederson said. “We have to work through this. When times get tough, sometimes that might be the easy thing to do. This business is about work, this business is about detailing, having ownership, things I talk about to the team, that is what we have to do as coaches and players, it is not one guy, this sport is bigger than one guy....”