Most Eagles fans wouldn’t know Travis Fulgham if he passed them walking down the street. Even if he inadvisably wasn’t wearing a mask, most Eagles reporters would even struggle to identify him in a crowd.
None of that mattered during the Eagles' 25-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, though, as Fulgham caught a pivotal touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to become the latest practice-squad promotion to make plays for the Eagles.
Carson Wentz found Fulgham — a 25-year-old Old Dominion product who had played just three games before Sunday night — for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Eagles an 18-14 lead in the fourth quarter, en route to their first win of the season.
Wentz revealed that he had only run the play with Fulgham during practice once, but it connected then, too.
“When we broke the huddle, I told him to be ready,” Wentz said. “I’ve seen him with this team for a while now going up against our defense on scout team, and what he does to our defense. I’ve been watching him and seeing what he’s capable of doing. I’m just proud of him for coming out here tonight and making plays when asked of him.”
The Eagles added Fulgham to the practice squad after claiming him off waivers on Aug. 20. He came to the Eagles midway through training camp by way of waivers after both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers each let him go in August. He played three games as a rookie sixth-round pick on Lions last season, but was waived on Aug. 10. He spent 10 days with the Packers before they also sent him on his way.
“It’s definitely been a long year for me, a long offseason,” Fulgham said. “But I came here to Philly and they definitely gave me an opportunity. Working with Carson has been great. Like he said in practice, we hit on it, it was a perfect throw then. In the game, he doubled back with that and gave me a perfect throw and made it easy for me.”
He was elevated from the practice squad Saturday because DeSean Jackson, Jalen Reagor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Alshon Jeffery are all injured. The Eagles went into the game with just four healthy receivers.
While Fulgham was hardly a household name in Philadelphia before the 49ers game, he’s been turning heads in practice since he joined the team on Aug. 20. Fulgham finished with two catches — the first of his career — for 49 yards, helping fill the void left by the slew of Eagles' wide receivers out with injury.
“You can ask anybody on the team, he was a guy I actually used to brag on [from] the sideline,” Eagles safety Jalen Mills said. “Once he got in during camp, I’ve literally never seen him drop a ball. I used to always walk up and down the sideline every time he would catch a ball and I would say, ‘I’ve never seen this dude drop a ball in practice. I know once he gets his opportunity, he’s going to make the most of it.”