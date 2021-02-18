The Eagles bear no small amount of blame for this fiasco. When it comes to the football team he owns, Jeffrey Lurie loves nothing more than having a quarterback who presents an appealing public image, who drives merchandise and ticket sales, and who can win games. And the only conclusion one can draw now, in the wake of this wreckage, is that he, Howie Roseman, and the rest of the organization looked at Wentz and saw too much of what they wanted to see and not enough of what was actually there. They failed in their evaluation of him, failed to take a full measure of him as a quarterback and a person, failed to understand what conditions were required for him to thrive and be content. But it’s also fair to ask: What kind of conditions and environment would have been best for Wentz? And was it possible for the Eagles to create them?