Primeau is on this list not because of what he did throughout the entire 2003-04 season, but because of what he did throughout the 2004 postseason. He did something, actually, that he shouldn’t have: He played through post-concussion symptoms and became a cautionary tale for it. But man, he was something else. He had 16 points in 18 games as the Flyers came within a game of reaching the Stanley Cup Final, and each of his nine goals seemed bigger than the last.