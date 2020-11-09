The Giants beat Washington on Sunday, 23-20, in what was a completely watchable contest; perhaps the first in the division this season. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t commit a turnover for the first time this season and for only the second time in his 22-game career. Thirty-six-year-old backup Alex Smith, who lost two years to injury, relieved Kyle Allen, who got hurt, and Smith threw for 325 yards and touchdown, commanding Washington with the same proficiency that sent him to three Pro Bowls when he played for Andy Reid in Kansas City. The Cowboys lost to the unbeaten, somnambulant Steelers, 24-19, and, with Arena League veteran Garrett Gilbert playing the game of his quarterbacking life, they almost looked good doing it ... until they blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead, at home.