The longest passing gain of the day by either team was that 37-yard Carson Wentz heave to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside just before the half, when the Eagles didn’t have any timeouts left and couldn’t get lined up to spike the ball before the clock ran out. It wasn’t Arcega-Whiteside’s fault — John Hightower needed to get out of bounds on a catch earlier in the drive and didn’t — but it also was incredibly on brand for Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles’ much-lamented 2019 second-round draft pick. This was the only time Arcega-Whiteside was targeted in the eight snaps he played.