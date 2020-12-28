Good, because the Eagles played to win. The players themselves didn’t quit. They never have under Pederson, and they didn’t this season, either. And the team’s decision-makers saw value in winning the NFC East and qualifying for the playoffs. Jackson returned to the lineup for his first time in two months. Alshon Jeffery had been suiting up for weeks. The Eagles went back to their veterans; an NFL team doesn’t do that unless it wants to win right now. Was that the smartest strategy in what has felt, for months, like a lost season? No, but it told you what the Eagles were thinking, and Sunday’s loss told them everything they needed to know about what kind of team they were and how much that playoff berth would have meant. The answers: pretty poor, not much.