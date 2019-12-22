Good afternoon, Eagles fans. It’s a big day here at Lincoln Financial Field, but you already knew that. The Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys with first place in the NFC East hanging in the balance. With a win, the Eagles will head into their Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with either a win or a Cowboys loss. With a loss, they’ll be eliminated from playoff contention.
Both teams are likely thankful for the improved weather. After a frigid week, the temperature is hovering around 35 degrees with mild winds. The Cowboys have a lot riding on the health of quarterback Dak Prescott, who was limited in practice this week with a AC joint sprain suffered during last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, which forced him to scale down his throwing during the week.
This game will define Doug Pederson’s tenure, making the Super Bowl more of an outlier as the team continues to be just average, Mike Sielski argues.