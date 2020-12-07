The line gets credit for the only reasonably impressive statistic the defense has: 36 sacks, which was No. 2 in the NFL before Sunday evening’s 30-16 embarrassment in Green Bay. So what? That’s a mirage. Fletcher Cox, once the No. 2 tackle in the NFL, turns 30 next Sunday, and looks it: He’s having his worst season in six years. Brandon Graham, 32, hasn’t had a sack in more than a month. Free-agent outlays to tackles Malik Jackson and Javon Hargave now seem excessive, and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett disappears more often than Mike Pence.